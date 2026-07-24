Ultrasound-based pacemaker noninvasively steadies the heart | The new design could offer a surgery-free alternative to traditional cardiac implants. by Jennifer Chu | MIT News | Publication Date: June 2, 2026 - https://news.mit.edu/2026/ultrasound-based-pacemaker-noninvasively-steadies-heart-0602



Episode 2 opens by holding up a mirror: "this is what you sound and look like." What follows is the comment section talking over itself -- you shouldn't even open your mouth without telling me what the solution is -- stacked against four mutually exclusive versions of the same vaccine, a wearable you're going to need, and three people announcing they're a targeted individual for three unrelated reasons. Her reply is one question: which problem?



Then she answers it. It's electronic warfare, and the aim-and-fire point isn't your phone -- it's your cells, and how electricity, magnetism, light, and sound change the cellular signal in your body right now. So she gives an instruction instead of a talking point: lift your arm, then control Piezo1 and Piezo2 through the muscle system of your fascia, your connective tissue, your interstitium, out to the piloerector muscles that also handle stem cell regulation. Voluntary piloerection -- goosebumps on command -- is a temporary full-body interrupt to any nanowireless sensor network. No music, no induction, no wearable, no headphones, no system on a chip, no organoids. Just you and your nervous system. And nanometrology means size, scale, measurement -- not a nanobot.



The sourcing run is the middle of the video, and the title is the point of it: none of this is new. They aren't measuring your cell phone for remote healthcare, they're measuring the biological signals under the skin -- physiological signal acquisition on Science Direct, cyber-physical deployed systems at NIST, mandatory human body communication inside the same wireless coexistence as your smart meters, published out of Purdue six years ago. The 2014 medical body area network upgrade folded free space optical into the Medical Implant Communication System. Twenty years of non-contact human activity recognition radar, sold as assisted living. Intelligent reflective surfaces and 802.15bf let the wireless see through walls and around corners, using plethysmography to read a heartbeat with no contact at all -- which is how MIT skips the pacemaker and puts a sticker on your chest. DARPA described the peripheral nervous system as a superhighway of vital-sign data in 2014. Molecular communication started in the 1950s and deployed commercially in 2014 with the IEEE Communications Society. Nano.gov opened in 2000.



Then she goes at the infrastructure -- nanolithography, superconductors, IBM drum memory from the 70s, CubeSats, metamaterials, ad hoc MANETs handing off body to body without touching the network layer, harmonics in grid graph math out of the Global Information Grid, now the DODIN under a 2018 DoD instruction, with command and control built by Northrop Grumman and MITRE. That's CORA, and she's been showing it for two years. It's also her answer to the Jason group argument people kept bringing her: the Jason group is the 70s, the DODIN is the backbone, and the directory it represented is the same people holding those jobs now.



The last stretch trades citations for a demonstration outdoors -- deep breath in, gather the energy in your heart, elongate, give the acousto-optical moment time to translate, then attenuate her own cerebrospinal fluid and the ground under her feet to that measured eight-foot distance and the toroidal blood flow that is hers, and bounce the returning signal back instead of letting it pull her cells into actuation submission. That's a math, she says, and it's also remote patient monitoring. Either you change that signal or the electronic warfare grid changes it for you -- you aren't hacking it, and you can't even feel it.



It closes: you're a human being, not a human doing. Choose yourself, integrate every solution you can find, build defense one day at a time, because that's the part you control. Do nothing which is of no value -- no rabbit holes, no deciding you already know how this ends. Today is my battle with myself; tomorrow is my victory over lesser men. That's Musashi, Gorin no Sho, The Book of Five Rings. Many stem cells and groovy tunes to the band, blessings to everyone learning, and to the bots and trolls still screaming for solutions: this is just the beginning. Dorian and Dawn and I, we got you. Mark 5.36.



---



Chapters:

0:00 What you sound like: everybody wants a solution

1:44 Which problem? All of it is electronic warfare

2:57 Piezo 1 and 2: goosebumps as a network interrupt

5:42 They measure under your skin, not your phone

7:06 MIT's pacemaker sticker and DARPA's nerve highway

9:05 CORA, the DODIN, and why the Jason group is the 70s

10:54 Bounce the signal back, and Musashi's real solution

Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/