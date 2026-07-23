“Sabrina ‘says’” rather than direct source quotation



“Nobody can understand her/this content/its technobabble/word salad” rather than use a search engine like everyone else worldwide



Episode 1 of a new format, aimed squarely at the trolls and at what she calls digital harassment. It opens with a question for them -- are you having fun harassing Dawn? -- and then lays out the whole thesis: every hostile comment starts with "Sabrina Wallace says" or "she claims," and her answer is that she says nothing. She reads out loud. You get a PDF, you take it to any AI, and you start reading deployment. She didn't say it, she didn't work a job in it.



So when a question opens with "well Sabrina, you said," her response is: no I didn't, what are you referring to? What industry did it come from? What company has the market share? Because that is who said it, invested money in it, went to college for it, and has a career in it -- while she watches them prance around at professional conferences on integrated photonic circuits, biosensors, and remote patient monitoring.



She then takes the most recent objection head-on -- the one she answered Dawn about directly, that standard routing needs a connection for biology, and there's simply too much biology, too many cells, so it's impossible. Her counter runs through the Golden Dome executive orders, the quantum sensing orders and the soldier saved via an admitted ghost murmur, High Accuracy Detection Exploitation System 2022, and quantum testbeds -- with the point that this is not an executive order the next administration just rescinds. It's the National Science Directorate, it's how the internet works for hospitals and water and power plants, and it has been critical infrastructure since 2016 with NIST. Anyone still arguing you can't measure that many molecules gets sent to the Mac ID episode on the Booma channel, and molecular communication gets dated back to the 50s.



The middle stretch is about the other troll archetype -- the one announcing in the comments that the content is incomprehensible. Her read is that they're telling on themselves: being unable to type a two-word phrase like "cognitive city" into a search engine and get Forbes, Nvidia, and Intel back is not a content problem. The Psinergy PDF is translated into at least 15 languages, and there isn't an AI out there that will tell you Sosa and Mosa are fruity drinks. She never gave anyone an opinion -- she took them to the Congressional Archives, IEEE, NIST, DOD, the Department of War, and the Department of Energy. "Pissed off? Go bark at them."



From there it turns to consequences, and to Dawn. She walks through the excuse cycle (it's psyops, block them, just ignore them, they're paid) and names the thing underneath it as digital harassment -- whatever else you think you're doing, and whoever you're with, you are harassing Dawn. She and Dawn are kind people and they are busy, she says, and she wonders out loud how much longer that kindness holds before attorneys get involved. She notes that harassing people inside a group means being registered by your biometrics in that group, with your social media connected to your body area network. She's given four years: get her name out of your mouth, stop using it for clicks and advertising, stop monetizing it. She sells nothing but diagram t-shirts on the Fourthwall and advocates for no one's healing business or products -- which is where she puts the source of the trolls: not normal people, not hackers, but the grifter economy selling magic paperweights, pendants, substack subscriptions, and tin cans with pretty rocks at $500 to $2,000 a go, on the premise that you've personally beaten 70 years of national security R&D. She calls this her kind video on the subject, and ties it back to the South Carolina class -- she tried to be helpful in the lead-up to it because of the behavior around it, and says nobody watching has any idea what Dawn was getting in her comments the whole time they were there. She closes on Mark 5.36.



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Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 "Sabrina says" nothing -- take the PDF to the AI

1:43 Too many molecules? Golden Dome, quantum sensing, NIST

3:08 The tinfoil hat excuse for a two word search

5:26 Digital harassment, biometrics, and body area networks

8:03 Grifters, magic pendants, and using her name for clicks

9:44 Attorneys, White House sourcing, and no fake lawfare