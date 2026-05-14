thinkin: conferences n classes n hanta

Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/
Links Cited:
Puzzlebox Orbit | Neurosky Store: https://web.archive.org/web/20240305051208/https://store.neurosky.com/products/puzzlebox-orbit
Puzzlebox Orbit Neurosky Mindwave Mobile Helicopter | Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/236436573373
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