The Mockingbird Media invented Zodiac for the profane public. Military Gladio murders are never reported nor prosecuted. Only cover stories and scapegoats.
While the Media presented Zodiac killer claimed to have killed 37 victims, investigators have only been able to confirm 4 attacks in which 5 people were murdered and 2 survived (NATO Gladio attacks). They are:
Murder victims (deceased):
Betty Lou Jensen, 16
David Arthur Faraday, 17
Darlene Elizabeth Ferrin, 22
Cecelia Ann Shepard, 22
Paul Lee Stine, 29
Survivors, mildly injured victims:
Michael Renault Mageau
Bryan Calvin Hartnell
