The Season of the Gong! Ep. ??

GG Co. Website: https://greatestgame.co/
Greatest Game Studio YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@greatestgamestudio
This is it — the series finale of Season of the Gong. Biscuits and D Booma San close out Season 2 spinning the Gong Gone Biscuit wheel and doing an updated walkthrough of the GG Co. arcade's newest additions: daily word puzzles, the wiki-sourced Crux Quo crossword, the Wordle-style Verborum, and a live demo of the Gerrymander game.
The first spin lands on a send-off for the newly deceased Senator Lindsey Graham — a satirical "eulogy" built entirely from his decades of Israel-first talking points — followed by a tongue-in-cheek riff on legalizing drugs for the 65-and-over crowd.
The second spin lands on "Sabrina Says," covering remote patient monitoring, bio-electronic medicine, and Dr. Michael Levin's bioelectric research, which opens into a wider conversation about how even "awake" people in the community keep getting recaptured by algorithm-driven platforms and AI-generated content.
The back half ranges from celebrity MK-culture theories (Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and a Joe Rogan CIA clip, to Dojo merch plans and the story behind Dimebag Darrell's on-stage killing. A police bodycam/e-bike getaway clip and a Les Wexner deposition clip lead into an update on Dean, currently jailed following comments made on livestreams. A revisited 1966 "wire stunt" broadcast and a Barbara Marx Hubbard clip round out the conspiratorial deep dives before a final wheel spin and one last gong close the season.
With the season wrapped, GG Co.'s focus shifts fully to the website, wiki, and arcade — more games, more wiki pages, and eventually a move to the GG Co. Studio. Biscuits and D Booma San thank the community for riding out both the Digital Dojo and Season of the Gong seasons with them; more content is already in the works.
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Chapters:
0:00 Intro & the mystery "Episode ??" title
1:44 GG Co. mode & logo update
2:50 New arcade games: daily word puzzles
9:59 Gong wheel: final spin of the season
12:58 The Lindsey Graham "eulogy" begins
17:09 Target saturation: LG's Israel obsession
19:31 Mossad, Dolly the sheep & the satire disclaimer
23:51 Geriatric drug legalization (satire)
28:05 Gong wheel: "Sabrina Says" & the bio-cyber interface
31:40 Big platforms, algorithms & getting duped
34:46 AI deepfakes & guarding your heart
43:57 Celebrities, MK culture & the Michael Jackson clip
48:39 Child stardom, abuse & the Bill Cosby reveal
51:32 Transvestigation jokes & Michelle Obama
52:32 Joe Rogan's CIA clip
54:43 UFC, Kill Tony & the Alex Jones tangent
1:01:25 GG Co. arcade: Crux Quo, crosswords & Q-ships
1:11:15 Verborum: the Wordle-style GG Co. game
1:16:04 Gerrymander game demo
1:23:20 Dojo merch & karate gi talk
1:26:12 Dimebag Darrell: the Pantera shooting story
1:31:27 Bodycam, taser & the e-bike getaway clip
1:37:53 Les Wexner deposition clip
1:39:31 Dean: jailed after livestream comments
1:44:58 The 1966 wire-stunt broadcast clip
1:53:44 Barbara Marx Hubbard: "the babies we eat"
2:02:05 Kissinger, Erika Kirk & the "good goy" riff
2:05:09 Final wheel spin of the season
2:06:35 News clip, the Freemason flag & the immigration pipeline
2:11:08 Mogadishu-to-Minnesota riff
2:13:09 Benadryl & neurotransmitter tangent
2:15:03 "534 others Israel can rely on"
2:16:12 Biofield practice, the final gong & season finale close
Publishedbiscuits on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Publishedbiscuits