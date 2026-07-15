The Season of the Gong! Ep. ??

GG Co. Website: https://greatestgame.co/

Greatest Game Studio YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@greatestgamestudio



This is it — the series finale of Season of the Gong. Biscuits and D Booma San close out Season 2 spinning the Gong Gone Biscuit wheel and doing an updated walkthrough of the GG Co. arcade's newest additions: daily word puzzles, the wiki-sourced Crux Quo crossword, the Wordle-style Verborum, and a live demo of the Gerrymander game.



The first spin lands on a send-off for the newly deceased Senator Lindsey Graham — a satirical "eulogy" built entirely from his decades of Israel-first talking points — followed by a tongue-in-cheek riff on legalizing drugs for the 65-and-over crowd.



The second spin lands on "Sabrina Says," covering remote patient monitoring, bio-electronic medicine, and Dr. Michael Levin's bioelectric research, which opens into a wider conversation about how even "awake" people in the community keep getting recaptured by algorithm-driven platforms and AI-generated content.



The back half ranges from celebrity MK-culture theories (Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and a Joe Rogan CIA clip, to Dojo merch plans and the story behind Dimebag Darrell's on-stage killing. A police bodycam/e-bike getaway clip and a Les Wexner deposition clip lead into an update on Dean, currently jailed following comments made on livestreams. A revisited 1966 "wire stunt" broadcast and a Barbara Marx Hubbard clip round out the conspiratorial deep dives before a final wheel spin and one last gong close the season.



With the season wrapped, GG Co.'s focus shifts fully to the website, wiki, and arcade — more games, more wiki pages, and eventually a move to the GG Co. Studio. Biscuits and D Booma San thank the community for riding out both the Digital Dojo and Season of the Gong seasons with them; more content is already in the works.



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Chapters:

0:00 Intro & the mystery "Episode ??" title

1:44 GG Co. mode & logo update

2:50 New arcade games: daily word puzzles

9:59 Gong wheel: final spin of the season

12:58 The Lindsey Graham "eulogy" begins

17:09 Target saturation: LG's Israel obsession

19:31 Mossad, Dolly the sheep & the satire disclaimer

23:51 Geriatric drug legalization (satire)

28:05 Gong wheel: "Sabrina Says" & the bio-cyber interface

31:40 Big platforms, algorithms & getting duped

34:46 AI deepfakes & guarding your heart

43:57 Celebrities, MK culture & the Michael Jackson clip

48:39 Child stardom, abuse & the Bill Cosby reveal

51:32 Transvestigation jokes & Michelle Obama

52:32 Joe Rogan's CIA clip

54:43 UFC, Kill Tony & the Alex Jones tangent

1:01:25 GG Co. arcade: Crux Quo, crosswords & Q-ships

1:11:15 Verborum: the Wordle-style GG Co. game

1:16:04 Gerrymander game demo

1:23:20 Dojo merch & karate gi talk

1:26:12 Dimebag Darrell: the Pantera shooting story

1:31:27 Bodycam, taser & the e-bike getaway clip

1:37:53 Les Wexner deposition clip

1:39:31 Dean: jailed after livestream comments

1:44:58 The 1966 wire-stunt broadcast clip

1:53:44 Barbara Marx Hubbard: "the babies we eat"

2:02:05 Kissinger, Erika Kirk & the "good goy" riff

2:05:09 Final wheel spin of the season

2:06:35 News clip, the Freemason flag & the immigration pipeline

2:11:08 Mogadishu-to-Minnesota riff

2:13:09 Benadryl & neurotransmitter tangent

2:15:03 "534 others Israel can rely on"

2:16:12 Biofield practice, the final gong & season finale close



Publishedbiscuits on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Publishedbiscuits

