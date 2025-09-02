The Q is DOE AI - Healthcare 4.0

BLACK SWAN - DAWN OF THE SUPER SOLDIER - I/ITSEC 2023
.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Un4qTXB2iTV4
.
wban | omnet++ projects
.
Chant of the Mystics: Veni Sancte Spiritus - Come Holy Spirit - Divine Gregorian Chant - 2 Hours
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veni_Sancte_Spiritus
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0065245819300476
.
https://rumble.com/v6y2mnq-recent-advances-in-the-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain-workshop-2018.html
.
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/13/14/1763
.
https://www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pdf/2020/4/pdf/190422-ST_Tech_Trends_Report_2020-2040.pdf
.
https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1
.
https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city
.
department of energy q ai
battelle labs
https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/34496-battelle-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface
omics
what is precision ai healthcare
https://news.mit.edu/2025/circtrek-wearable-device-tracks-individual-cells-bloodstream-real-time-0423
https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Connectome
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurorobotics/articles/10.3389/fnbot.2021.656943/full
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
https://www.darpa.mil/news/2019/nonsurgical-brain-machine-interfaces
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/big-data/articles/10.3389/fdata.2024.1452129/full
.
drive a drone with your mind
https://www.iarpa.gov/index.php/research-programs/mercury
what are perception management operations
internet of behaviors
electronic integrated disease surveillance system
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/
biosignals
human activity recognition radar
Human activity recognition (HAR) radar uses radio waves to detect and classify human movements and actions in a non-contact, privacy-preserving manner, offering advantages over video or wearable sensors in applications like fall detection for elderly care, gesture recognition for human-machine interfaces, and smart home security. By analyzing micro-Doppler signatures and other radar data, these systems can distinguish activities such as walking, sitting, or falling, leveraging technologies like millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar and integrating machine learning and deep learning for accurate, real-time recognition
.
https://2024.augmented-humans.org/list-of-workshops/
https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3652920.3653037
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig1
cognitive warfare
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Bio-nano-thing-A-mapping-between-the-components-of-a-typical-IoT-embedded-computing_fig3_353037619
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electronic_warfare
remote health monitoring
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
network centric warfare
.
https://www.egr.msu.edu/hatlab/projects
human augmentation market share
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf
health care 4.0
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473
https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/
https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
https://publicintelligence.net/uspacom-global-information-grid-3-0-design-presentations/
https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/
.
https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks
Regenerative medicine is a field of medical science that aims to restore or replace damaged or diseased tissues and organs. It uses a variety of techniques, including stem cell therapy, tissue engineering, and gene therapy, to promote the body's natural healing processes and restore function.