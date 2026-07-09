A records-first look at Madyson “Marquette” Hendricks — the self-styled “common law” fee-schedule promoter has now been tried, convicted on all counts, and sentenced to a decade in a Texas prison.

How to read this piece

I grade every claim by where the evidence sits, and I keep the tiers visible on purpose. The whole point of this On the Record series is that the receipts have to survive being checked.

• Tier 1 — Court record. Filed opinions, orders, dockets, judgments, statutes. • Tier 2 — Court filing caption / strong documentary. Names and case data taken from the face of filed pleadings. • Tier 3 — Reported but not yet matched to a primary document. Treated as a claim and labeled as one.

The short version

The cosplay is over. Madyson — who has filed, and been sued, under a string of names — was tried by a Walker County jury in April 2026, convicted on all counts of retaliation, and sentenced to ten years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The theory that using her name creates a contract she can bill you for was harmless cosplay until the people she billed were officials of TDCJ. At that point the paperwork stopped being a nuisance and became the crimes a jury has now convicted her of.

The case, on the record

Case No. 32510, The State of Texas v. Madyson Rae Hendricks aka Madyson Rae Mascilli, in the 12th District Court of Walker County (Hon. David Moorman presiding), filed September 18, 2025. After a jury trial held April 14–16, 2026, she was convicted on all four counts and sentenced on April 16, 2026 to ten years in TDCJ on each count, running concurrently, with 273 days of jail credit. A criminal financial assessment of $40,510.00 was entered against her. [Tier 1 — register of actions, Cause No. 32510]

She has appealed, and the docket has kept moving. A Notice of Appeal was filed the day of sentencing (April 16, 2026), followed by a Motion for New Trial on April 27, 2026; the court entered Judgments Nunc Pro Tunc on April 22, 2026. A bench warrant issued June 10, 2026, and an appeal hearing was held June 22, 2026, with a waiver filed the same day. The docket does not state the warrant’s purpose — issuing one to secure a defendant’s appearance from TDCJ custody for a hearing is routine, but that reading is inference, not record. What the waiver waived is likewise not shown on the docket summary. The conviction stands while the process runs. [Tier 1]

Personnel of record: presiding judge David Moorman; defense counsel John W. Williford, Jr. (court-appointed); for the State, Geoff Barr. [Tier 1]

The charges

The charge labels shifted as the case moved. The August 2025 habeas order referenced three charges — fraudulent filing of a financing statement, retaliation, and harassment. But the trial-court record is more specific. By the time the case reached the jury — after a Superseding Indictment (October 23, 2025) and two Amended Indictments (March 24 and March 30, 2026) — the operative charges were four counts of Retaliation under Texas Penal Code § 36.06: count one under subsection (a)(1), counts two through four under subsection (c), with offense dates spanning April 2024 to January 2025. [Tier 1]

What the register alone cannot show is exactly how the case traveled from the three charges in the habeas order to four retaliation counts at trial. A Motion to Dismiss appears on the docket (March 27, 2026), and the charging instrument was amended twice. Whether the fraudulent-filing and harassment labels were folded into the retaliation counts, dismissed, or recharged is a question the indictments answer and the docket summary does not. I am flagging that transition as open until I read the charging instruments. [Tier 1 for the four counts at trial; transition mechanics unconfirmed]

One line from the sentence is worth noting precisely, not over-reading: each of the four prison terms is recorded as “concurrent with prior sentence.” That phrasing can mean concurrent with the other three counts, or concurrent with a separate sentence she is already serving. The docket does not say which, and I will not over-read it — it is a thread worth pulling, not a fact. [Tier 1 for the docket phrasing; its meaning unconfirmed]

The names

Court records moved on from “Madyson Marquette” long ago. The criminal matter and the appellate filings use Madyson Rae Hendricks. A 2024 Guadalupe County civil suit captions her as “Madyson Mascilli, aka Madyson Hendricks aka Madyson Marquette aka Stacy Dawn Williams aka Faythe Deluca.” [Tier 2]

One person, five names on the paper. I use “Madyson” for readability and the record names where precision matters.

The scheme, in plain English

What she promoted is a rebranded version of the old “sovereign citizen” lien game, dressed up in “common law” language. The pitch: say or write her name, and you have supposedly entered a “self-executing contract” governed by her personal “fee schedule.” She tallies the uses, sends a bill, and then — this is the step that turns billing into a felony — files a UCC-1 financing statement claiming a security interest in the target’s property to “collateralize” the invented debt.

A UCC-1 is a real instrument. It is how a genuine creditor publicly stakes a priority claim to collateral and warns other creditors off. That is exactly why filing a fake one is a crime: it weaponizes the machinery of a legitimate credit system to cloud someone’s title and standing. Texas tightened the cleanup process in 2025 (S.B. 2221) specifically because sovereign-style filers were abusing UCC-1s to harass their targets. [Tier 1 — statute / bill]

How TDCJ ended up as the target

Here is the chain the records support, and where it thins out.

Mark Anthony Mascilli was convicted by a jury, in cause number 2022-CR-8025 in the 227th Judicial District Court of Bexar County (Hon. Christine Del Prado presiding), of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The Fourth Court of Appeals affirmed all three judgments on March 26, 2025, rejecting his jury-panel and Brady arguments (No. 04-23-01009-CR). [Tier 1]

One detail from that opinion is worth noting for context: the appellate court records that the prosecution referenced “a prior case in which Mascilli had pled guilty.” The opinion does not describe what that prior plea was for, so the popularly repeated specifics about an earlier offense stay at Tier 3 — but the existence of a prior guilty plea is on the face of the record. [Tier 1 for the prior plea’s existence; Tier 3 for its nature]

On March 21, 2024 — while that appeal was pending — the Bexar County District Clerk received certified mail: a document styled as a “notice,” connected to the Mascilli case. The same appellate court later disposed of a June 27, 2025 filing by Mascilli’s “purported attorney-in-fact,” because its power over the judgment had already expired. [Tier 1, from the appellate record]

That “attorney-in-fact” posture is the throughline. Madyson inserted herself into a convicted child sex offender’s case as his self-appointed representative — reporting indicates she claims to be married to him — and pressed TDCJ to release him. The reported sequence from there: when the warden and TDCJ’s executive director and chief financial officer did not comply, she counted how often her name appeared in the correspondence, billed them under her “fee schedule,” and filed UCC-1s against them. [Tier 1 on the conviction, the notice, and the attorney-in-fact filing; Tier 3 on the billing-and-UCC mechanics]

That is how a paperwork theory becomes a retaliation conviction. Section 36.06 of the Texas Penal Code makes it a third-degree felony to harm or threaten another in retaliation for, or on account of, that person’s service as a public servant. Filing fraudulent financing statements against the very officials who would not free her “husband” fit that statute — and a jury agreed.

A note on the victim

The child in the Mascilli case stays out of this entirely. The conviction and the life sentence are the load-bearing facts; the specifics of the underlying offense are not mine to recirculate, and they are not necessary to this story — which is about Madyson’s conduct, not a retelling of his.

What she was convicted under

The three charge labels in the habeas order map to three statutes — fraudulent filing of a financing statement (§ 37.101) and harassment (§ 42.07) alongside retaliation. The instrument the jury actually decided was four counts of retaliation under § 36.06. The table below is the conviction as entered.

Net effect: because the four ten-year terms run concurrently, the effective sentence is ten years, not forty — plus 273 days’ credit and a $40,510.00 assessment. Appeal pending.

The civil dry run

Before TDCJ, there was a neighbor. In Guadalupe County, Melanie and Alejandro Guzman sued her (Cause No. 24-1216-CV-E, 456th District Court, Judicial Officer Heather Hines). The official register of actions confirms the spine of that case. She dodged service — the first citation came back “Unserved” — the court issued a temporary injunction against her on August 6, 2024, and the case was decided on the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment, with the order signed October 1, 2024 (the same day the court struck her answer and ruled on a motion to compel and for sanctions). [Tier 1]

The docket also captures her method in her own words: she filed a “Declaration of Madyson Rae Marquette-Hendricks, Expression of Trust, Directive to Trustee/Fiduciary” and a “Verified Affidavit of Facts by Specific Negative Averment” — the unmistakable vocabulary of the sovereign-citizen playbook, entered onto a real court’s record. [Tier 1]

Two corrections to the version circulating online. The presiding judge is Heather Hines, not the name some aggregators list; and the matter was resolved by summary judgment, not a trial verdict. The widely repeated dollar figures — $25,000 ($5,000 per fraudulent filing) plus fees and costs, a total around $37,347.66, and nullification of five UCC-1 filings — are not on the docket page; they would live inside the signed summary-judgment order, which I have not pulled yet. Those numbers stay at Tier 3. [Tier 3 on the amounts]

And one fact that cuts against the popular telling that “the neighbor will never see a dime”: on April 16, 2026, the court signed an order on the plaintiffs’ application for a turnover order — meaning the Guzmans are actively trying to collect. [Tier 1]

A second suit, still open

The Guzmans were not the last plaintiffs. The statewide court index shows a second civil case against her that is open right now: Aurora Perez and Matthew Ottoway v. Madyson Hendricks, Cause No. D-1-GN-25-006803, in the 200th District Court of Travis County — filed August 20, 2025, five days after a separate, now-closed Walker County civil matter styled State of Texas v. Hendricks Mascilli and six days before the habeas petitions. Two plaintiffs, both represented by counsel, and a setting on the court’s calendar for July 23, 2026. [Tier 1 — statewide court index: caption, court, filing date, status]

What the suit alleges, I do not yet know — the petition is not viewable through the index, and I will not guess at claims I have not read. If the pattern from Guadalupe County repeats, it would not surprise; but a pattern is not a pleading. The existence of the case is Tier 1. Everything about its contents stays open until the petition is pulled. [Contents: open]

The evidence ledger

Everything above, sorted by how hard the proof is. This is the table I would defend in front of a hostile reader.

The sentence

No more conditionals. A Walker County jury convicted her on all four counts of retaliation, and the court sentenced her to ten years in TDCJ on each, running concurrently — so the time she is actually facing is ten years, with 273 days already credited. The fraudulent-filing and harassment frameworks named earlier in the case did not control the outcome; the retaliation statute did. The appeal is pending, and I will follow it.

The bottom line

Strip away the “common law” costume and what is left is ordinary: fake liens, a convicted offender she tried to spring, and public officials she billed for the crime of doing their jobs. The theory was never magic. It was a way to convert a grievance into a filing — and filings, unlike grievances, have statutes attached. A jury just attached one to her.

I will update as the appeal moves, as the Travis County suit develops past its July 23 setting, and as the signed civil judgment and the charging instruments come available — and I will move each claim up or down the tiers as the documents land.

Dorian Russell | D Booma San

Alt-Media Crime Watch — On the Record

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