The Moon Landing Discussion ~ Fake or Not ~ Continues...

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

---

The Moon Landing: Stanley Kubrick’s Greatest Film | How NASA and Hollywood Fooled the World | The Why Files:

(Defango shared the above link and bonus links. Defango ~ you can still kiss my arse if you’re seeing this!)

Dave McGowan: Wagging the Moon Doggie pdf: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QJTJCi1oPRIb46Kik7ODcdJjtLgnEjP5/view?usp=sharing

Bonus:

Did Stanley Kubrick Admitting Moon Landing Hoax in a video that has just been found? Paranoid Times:

Stanley Kubrick about the (fake) moon landing | Educate the Heart: