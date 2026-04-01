The Make It Make Sense Segment Of The Psinergy Channel

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript54614The Make It Make Sense Segment Of The Psinergy ChannelSabrina Wallace | October 29th, 2024D Booma SanApr 01, 202654614ShareTranscriptMr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmdNEW *YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDWDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Naughty Ninja PodcastExposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeD Booma SanRecent Episodeshuman augmentation or bust7 hrs ago • D Booma Sanhogwarts attorneys18 hrs ago • D Booma SanH.O.W. Augmented humans moveApr 5 • D Booma SanBeing a marvel superhero in any smartcityApr 5 • D Booma San“they are so much more advanced than us”Apr 4 • D Booma San“Do you wanna police the astral plane-” - 1998Apr 4 • D Booma Sanprelude to hearing from the youthApr 4 • D Booma SanBOOMA STREAMA #35 Apr 3 • D Booma San