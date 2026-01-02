D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

The film the Trump Organization tried to suppress | You've Been Trumped Too

2020 Full Film (Journeyman Pictures)
Jan 02, 2026

Source: The film the Trump Organization tried to suppress | You've Been Trumped Too (2020) | Full Film:

Investigative journalist Anthony Baxter travels between the US Presidential race and the Scottish countryside to chronicle the troubling confrontation between Donald Trump and a feisty 92-year-old widow, Molly Forbes, as she refuses to make way for his golf course. This shocking insight to a David and goliath battle is a remarkable document of the disconnect between political rhetoric and the lives of ordinary people.

