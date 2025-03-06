Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
18

The Fabric of Our Society is based upon a MATRIX of Mendacity

Juxtaposition & D Booma San
D Booma San
Mar 06, 2025
18
Share
Transcript

We reside inside of SWISS Bank funded Hunger Game Districts under 24-7 surveillance.

"It's all a game. It's a thought experiment. We're in the MATRIX."

Erin Valenti's last words spoken October 7, 2019 at 10pm.

COINTELPRO or Drug Operatives:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sean_Combs

Melvin Earl Combs Featured Biography: https://featuredbiography.com/melvin-earl-combs/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Lucas

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ike_Atkinson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicky_Barnes

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Gangster_(film)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denzel_Washington

COINTELPRO for Haight Ashbury Project, San Franciso (1965-1988)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Coyote

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Francisco_Mime_Troupe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Bear_Ranch

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anton_LaVey
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diane_Hegarty
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zeena_Schreck
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikolas_Schreck
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_Satan

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Angelo_Aquino#:~:text=Michael%20Angelo%20Aquino%20(October%2016,%201946
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Temple_of_Set

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synanon#:~:text=Synanon,%20originally%20known%20as%20Tender%20Loving

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Leary

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Way_to_Eden#:~:text=Timothy%20Brown%20argues%20that%20Dr.%20Sevrin

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melvin_Belli#:~:text=Melvin%20Mouron%20Belli%20(July%2029,%201907#:~:text=Melvin%20Mouron%20Belli%20(July%2029,%201907

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/And_the_Children_Shall_Lead

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kamala_Harris
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doug_Emhoff
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kerstin_Emhoff

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stormy_Daniels#:~:text=Stephanie%20A.%20Gregory%20Clifford%20(born%20Stephanie#:~:text=Stephanie%20A.%20Gregory%20Clifford%20(born%20Stephanie

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Pelosi

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nancy_Pelosi

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Boxer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dianne_Feinstein

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Reagan#:~:text=Ronald%20Wilson%20Reagan%20[a]%20(February%206,#:~:text=Ronald%20Wilson%20Reagan%20[a]%20(February%206

COINTELPRO 2025:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump#:~:text=Donald%20John%20Trump%20(born%20June%2014,#:~:text=Donald%20John%20Trump%20(born%20June%2014,

D Mind of Booma San
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
D Booma San
Recent Episodes
Coffee Shop Talk 9
  D Booma San
DSNews Mar. 4th, 2025
  D Booma San
Psinergy tech metric pdf feb 2025
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 8
  D Booma San
Epstein thinkin~
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 7
  D Booma San
Another Q Blunder to Discuss
  D Booma San