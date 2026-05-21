Four years ago, Sabrina Wallace started pulling threads on something called the CDC’s Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System. What she found wasn’t speculative. It was documented. Public. Linked from government repositories and peer-reviewed journals.

Most people still haven’t heard of it.

That’s what this piece is about.

Start with what’s on GitHub

Go to GitHub and search “CDCgov/HantaNet.”

What you’ll find is a free, open-source application — built by the CDC — described as “a new MicrobeTrace application for Hantavirus classification, genomic surveillance, epidemiology and outbreak investigations.” It’s designed for academics, biomedical professionals, and college students. The documentation is public. The codebase is public. The web portal is live.

HantaNet is not a rumor. It’s not a theory. It’s a software tool for tracking pathogens at the molecular level, maintained by the United States Centers for Disease Control.

The question Sabrina Wallace is raising: why does almost no one in the health freedom or alternative research community know it exists?

Where HantaNet comes from

HantaNet didn’t appear in a vacuum. To understand it, you have to go back to 2021 — specifically to a white paper published through the National Institutes of Health titled *”An Intelligent and Energy-Efficient Wireless Body Area Network to Control Coronavirus Outbreak.”*

That paper describes a wireless body area network (WBAN) for COVID-19 monitoring. When it circulated in independent research circles, the dominant interpretation was: “They mean a wearable device. An Arduino chipset you put on your arm.”

Sabrina’s read — and the paper itself supports this — is that the wearable was one component. The paper also describes non-contact human activity recognition radar: a system that uses biosignals (heartbeat, blood flow) to monitor individuals without any wearable device at all.

Two very different things. One got talked about. The other didn’t.

The Federal Register entry that’s been there since 2014

Here’s what’s been sitting in the congressional archives — the Federal Register, where every U.S. law, bill, and rulemaking is documented — since October 2014:

Medical Body Area Network.

That’s the formal designation for networks that use the human body and its surrounding space as a communication medium. It’s been allocated spectrum. It’s been legislated. It’s been funded.

Sabrina uses a simple analogy: your wireless printer connects to your Wi-Fi via a MAC ID. The same framework — MAC IDs, wireless protocols, body-as-network — is what the Medical Body Area Network legislation describes for human beings.

The Federal Register link is in the description. The document is not behind a paywall.

Where it stands in 2026

Three data points from the past few weeks:

1. HantaNet — the CDC’s upgrade to COVID-era molecular surveillance — has been on GitHub for three years. It has derivatives. It has a login-based web portal. Its documentation describes molecular communication and microbial track-and-trace at a level of specificity that wasn’t publicly visible in the COVID WBAN paper.

2. Politico published a piece this month titled *”Silicon Valley Wants to Put a Chip in Your Brain.”* The piece covers neuro data laws being developed with Columbia and Cornell universities. What those laws specifically cover: anything generated by the human peripheral or central nervous system.

DARPA was documenting the use of the peripheral nervous system as a monitoring and interface surface in 2014. The neuro data legislation being written now is catching up to infrastructure that’s been in development for over a decade.

3. HantaNet vaccines have been funded and ready for three years.

The reporting question

Sabrina Wallace is not asking you to take her word for any of this. She’s asking you to look at the GitHub. To read the NIH white paper. To pull up the Federal Register entry. To look at the CDC’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System documentation.

The documents are there. The question she keeps returning to — with evident frustration — is why the communities most invested in these issues aren’t pulling on the same threads.

That’s a fair question, regardless of where you land on the broader implications.

Primary sources (all public):

- HantaNet — CDC GitHub:

https://github.com/CDCgov/HantaNet

- HantaNet web portal:

https://cdcgov.github.io/HantaNet/

- HantaNet ResearchGate paper:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/375278997

- COVID WBAN — NIH:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/

- Remote COVID monitoring via body area network — NIH:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9499756/

- Medical Body Area Network — Federal Register (2014):

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network

- CDC National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NBS):

https://www.cdc.gov/nbs/php/index.html

- Politico — Neuro data / brain chip piece (May 2026):

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2026/05/15/silicon-valley-ai-transhumanism-brain-data-00900799