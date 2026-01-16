The Biodigital Convergence (Techno-Enslavement Systems) Building Block Terms

Juxtaposition1 on Substack: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/?utm_campaign=profile_chips



---



Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



https://ko-fi.com/psinergy



~ join us for many stem cells, groovy tunes and singin w/ the orchestra! thinkin videos, biofield practice lives and general heartfire uplift with our heartfire prayer warriors ~



(or you can get a coffee mug OR you can sign up for free bc the notifications work better over there than here on odysee. You do NOT need to pay anything to get notifications bc all edumacation on lives is free=- bc every human deserves to know about their anatomy.)



https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPracticeDojo:2

free biofield practices & explanations



https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8

free archive of coffees & thinkin & other videos



https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy

FREE archive of lives and educational videos that do NOT get deleted



---

Techno-Enslavement Systems: (aka: Biodigital Convergence)

Glossary of Terms:

GIG: Global Information Grid (Sentient World Simulation)

Sensors, SMART DUST, META Materials

Under the Skin Bio-Surveillance Sensors (Mosaic)

CDC term for Cognitive War: Anomalous Health Incident

Net Centric Warfare (hunt the target via GPS sensors) (Mosaic)

Drone over your Home

Human Activity Recognition Radar

Cross Domain Biology, (Dominion or Empire)

Blood clotting weaponry

Havana Syndrome

CEW Cognitive Electronic Warfare

United Nations (Geneva)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Economic_and_Social_Council

ITU International Telecommunications Union (Geneva Switzerland)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Telecommunication_Union

IEEE Institute of Electronics, Electrical Engineering (NYC)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_of_Electrical_and_Electronics_Engineers

FCC

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Communications_Commission

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spectrum_(brand)

FDA

NIH

CDC

Synthetic Biology (Graphene, plastics, nanotechnology)

Polymorphism

Maritime Law, Admiralty Law, Military Law, Marshall Law, Marshall Rule

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Admiralty_law

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_law

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barrister

PAVE PAWS Phased Array Warning System, Pulsing Array Weapons System

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PAVE_PAWS

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust

DUST Networks, SMART DUST

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wireless_sensor_network

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microcontroller

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10024829