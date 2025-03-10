Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 1

What is MEMS technology?

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems, or MEMS, is a technology that in its most general form can be defined as miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements (i.e., devices and structures) that are made using the techniques of microfabrication. The critical physical dimensions of MEMS devices can vary from well below one micron on the lower end of the dimensional spectrum, all the way to several millimeters. Likewise, the types of MEMS devices can vary from relatively simple structures having no moving elements, to extremely complex electromechanical systems with multiple moving elements under the control of integrated microelectronics. The one main criterion of MEMS is that there are at least some elements having some sort of mechanical functionality whether or not these elements can move. The term used to define MEMS varies in different parts of the world. In the United States they are predominantly called MEMS, while in some other parts of the world they are called "Microsystems Technology" or "micromachined devices".

What Is MIMO?

MIMO, short for Multiple-Input Multiple-Output, is a wireless communication technology that utilizes multiple antennas for transmitting and receiving signals. Primarily employed in Wi-Fi and mobile communications, MIMO technology offers significant enhancements in system capacity, coverage range, and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). In an MxN MIMO system, M represents the number of transmit (Tx) antennas, and N represents the number of receive (Rx) antennas.

A chimera refers to a single organism that contains cells from two or more genetically distinct sources. This term is often used in the context of biotechnology and molecular modeling, where chimeric molecules or organisms are engineered for various applications, such as research, therapy, and drug development.

(MOSA) Modular Open Systems Approach

(SOSA) Sensor Open System Architecture:

In the context of the army, SOSA refers to Sensor Open System Architecture. It is a set of business and acquisition practices as well as a technical environment for sensors and C4ISR payloads. SOSA fosters innovation, industry engagement, competition, and allows for rapid fielding of cost-effective capabilities and platform mission reconfiguration. It combines MOSA (Modular Open Systems Approach) principles with security to enable the deployment of secure sensor systems on unmanned platforms.

