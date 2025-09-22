D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Wallace's avatar
Will Wallace
23m

D, What are your thoughts on Christopher Bjerknes? If you don’t know of him, you may be able to have him for an interview.

https://cjbbooks.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 D Booma San
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture