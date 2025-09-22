Swindlers List First Draft 118KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Created by the D Mind of Booma San Community on Grifter Shame-A-Thon Numero Dos held on Sept. 21st, 2025. Much more work to be done. But here you can download the current list and we’ll work together on improving it even more!

Here is the episode if you haven’t watched it yet. Add your recommendations, comments, etc. to this comment section or the comment section under this episode. Thank you all! (Click image to go to episode)

And just for funzies!

What would actually happen if Trump breaks that glass 🤭