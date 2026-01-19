Sunday nt tea w/ the psinergists

See ya about a week from today I think - the hamsters are crashed - every video looks like crap and the sound is borked so we have to reload the os etc.



Stay strong folks; bc ya are some of the strongest ppl the world has; all of you are /needed/ in these days and no matter how low you feel; you are beloved.



You are worth it. You are enough. You are incredible just as you ARE. You are prepared. You can steady your breath; ready your hands and thrive.



Why?



Because you are YOU and no matter how many digital twins are plasma printed; there is only ONE you with a SOUL.



Mark

5:36



amen