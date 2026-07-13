A Sunday morning coffee-chat porch session that opens light — porch wildlife, AI reactions to yesterday's "porch chat 7" — before pivoting hard into a raw, teardown of manufactured-consent culture and body-area-network deployment.



Sabrina recaps Saturday's South Carolina class: crystallography and jewelry from craftswoman Raina, children running biofield/stone exercises alongside adults, and a testimonial from Steve and Dawn about her unscripted, no-outline live-streaming style ("you held the room"). She threads through the two-track synthetic-vs-natural biology split she says universities adopted in 2008, then breaks into an extended, personal rant about paying for her daughter's college while the public conversation stays stuck on aliens and 1970s MKUltra instead of what's being deployed today — body area networks, wireless-earbud lineage back to 1999's Medical Implant Communication System, and Purdue's human body communication research made mandatory years ago.



From there she covers e-governance data sets, Palantir ontology and FHIR/EHR record systems, the "golden dome" microelectromechanical-systems geoengineering program she says is misidentified as contrails, and a warning — via a nod to "juxtaposition" — about people who dismiss weather modification without doing the reading. She closes on class philosophy — replacing pessimism, nihilism, and "apocalyptic eschatology on repeat" with grounded information — a story about a purse totem and tea from Mac and Andie's food truck, and a reference to Musashi's teaching that your whole environment is a weapon, before signing off ahead of her North Carolina and Alabama Jamboree travel.



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 Coffee porch chat & the AI-vs-Sabrina recap

2:49 MKUltra tease & carrier-wave biology talk

6:08 Community band & the augmented-youth influx

8:58 Two-track universities & class gratitude gifts

11:00 Children at class: agile problem-solving & Wade's kids

16:03 Steve & Dawn: "you held the room" oratory story

18:57 Career-path weirdos: MKUltra, Epstein & excuses

22:13 Disrespect of the common person & manufactured consent

26:35 Data sets: e-governance, Palantir & death-panel databases

29:41 Emotional shift & juxtaposition's atmosphere warning

32:16 Golden dome geoengineering & contrail debunk

34:48 Nine years out: augmented humans by 2035

37:18 Class, band & Musashi's environment-as-weapon

41:33 Closing thanks & sign-off