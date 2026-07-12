south carolina porch chat 8 ~ south carolina class wrap up

A candid porch-chat wrap-up of South Carolina class week — from debunking recycled ancient-astronaut mythology to a hard turn into why human augmentation is "not easy to discuss for anybody."



Sabrina opens on the South Carolina class table talk — a Michael Cremo book on the reading list — and spirals into a critique of the Anunnaki/ancient-aliens narrative (Graham Hancock, Archaix), arguing it's the same recycled "sky god" story used throughout history to dehumanize and eliminate whichever group holds resources a ruling class wants: the Book of Enoch/Nephilim panic of the 1930s, the witch trials that followed the Reformation, and the Templars wiped out once the crown owed them too much money.



She recaps the actual class — a smaller ~44-person workshop built around individual breakout groups for magnetism, table work, crystallography, and piezoelectricity, plus biofield readings — and thanks the community for the gratitude, gifts, and "empathy-first" heard/valued/understood communication model that keeps the group functioning without judgment.



From there she pivots hard into human augmentation: why she calls it the "hard road" compared to modalities that stay purely "spiritual" without explaining the physiology, why she says healthcare is "no longer acceptable," and a direct callout to anyone doing biohacking/Fitbit/cochlear-implant/wearable content to take the Psinergy community seriously instead of writing off "trolls" she says mostly come from the free-energy-pendant grifter scene.



She closes zoomed out — on manufactured political theater and "learned helplessness"/chatbot-validation culture (using the Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift wedding backlash as an example that nothing dies on the internet) — before wrapping with logistics: heading to North Carolina next for math work and a look at Dr. Becker's The Body Electric, a shoutout to D Booma San's Community for their human augmentation and mycelial-network work, and a preview of the upcoming Psinergy Jamboree in Alabama and a Chris Crutchfield podcast interview.



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 Anunnaki, witches & recycled myths

7:00 SC class workshop & biofield recap

9:39 Community gratitude & empathy model

13:52 Human augmentation: the hard road

16:29 Social media & learned helplessness

20:57 NC travel, math & farewell address