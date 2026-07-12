Sabrina Wallace reacts to a viewer's video of asking Microsoft Copilot about her — and uses the AI's surprisingly validating answer on measurable biofields and electrophysiology as a jumping-off point for a wide-ranging defense of the science behind her claims.



She opens on a message from a massage therapist/minister who asked Copilot about Sabrina Wallace and got back confirmation that biofields are measurable, not "woo woo" science. Wallace walks through the physiology backing that up — piezoelectric response and involuntary piloerection from her 1958 ultrasound reference book, stem-cell skin grafting via Piezo 1 and 2, and how a PlayStation or Nintendo Wii controller's human-body communication has quietly evolved into today's biosensor networks, with a Pokemon Go aside about crowd-sourced geospatial data.



She distinguishes her documented claims — Pentagon Directive 3009, NIST bioelectromagnetic algorithms, Health Level Seven hospital standards, brain-to-brain research out of Walter Reed — from her stated opinions, explaining why she labels the difference for viewers. From there she pivots into a blunt argument that dismissing this technology as "Etsy witches and aliens" ignores decades of real jobs, degrees, and Pentagon instructions behind cognitive warfare, drone targeting ("the drone hunts your bone, not your phone"), and the biodigital convergence already deployed through smart meters and wearables.



She closes with a challenge to the community: take the same AI tools that validated her biofield claims and cross-check them against the primary-source PDFs she cites, rather than taking her word — or anyone else's — on faith.



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



The video she's reacting to — "I asked AI about Sabrina Wallace..." | The Reluctant Expert:



Chapters:

0:00 SC Friday class recap & intro to the AI reaction video

0:38 Massage therapist asks Copilot about Sabrina Wallace's biofields

2:03 Piezoelectric response, the 1958 book & stem cell grafting

3:48 PlayStation, Wii Sports & Pokemon Go as body communication tech

5:34 Opinion vs. documentation: how she labels her own claims

6:19 NIST, bioelectromagnetic algorithms & photonics/spintronics graph math

8:00 Pentagon Directive 3009 & the AI fact-check

8:46 Synthetic telepathy & brain-to-brain research at Walter Reed

10:12 Not offended: anatomy, gaslighting & the "rain dance" analogy

12:03 Documentation vs. speculation, and a warning against fear-mongering

13:00 How the drone hunts your bone, not your phone

14:04 Hidden warfare-doctrine jobs behind the AI hype

15:02 Congress hearings vs. remote patient monitoring & the COVID biocyber interface

16:02 Etsy witches, propaganda & who's cashing the paycheck

17:09 Biodigital convergence & Health Level Seven standards

18:05 The demand to admit drone warfare is real

19:17 E-governance, Skyborg & the tokenized bio-economy

20:23 Final challenge: check the AI against the PDFs yourself