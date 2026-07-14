A single-take porch monologue answering a former student's comment that she "looks crazy" — Sabrina Wallace's response: it's not that she looks crazy, it's that most people don't know the biofield is a body part, not a spiritual concept, and that an entire ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) industry — rebranded as national security, law enforcement, EMS, firefighting, and healthcare — already depends on monitoring it.



She uses researcher/tuning-fork practitioner Eileen McCusick as a respectful example of someone who did the hard work — developing her own alloy, publishing papers — but chose to frame her findings spiritually rather than anatomically, contrasting that "easy road" with the "hard road" she says she alone has walked for four years: naming the biofield as physiology, not mysticism, and absorbing years of professional and personal fallout (lawfare, targeting, a discredited resume, family attacks) for it.



She walks through her sourcing for body-area-network history — 1953 radar/flux-density notes from a family member, a 1958 Texas Instruments piezoelectric book, Dr. Robert Becker's research, a 1972 Science Direct paper on continuous physiological monitoring for Marine Corps squads, and 2004-era remote patient monitoring over telephone lines — arguing the infrastructure for under-skin surveillance and body-area-network routing has been mandated and built for decades, waived consent included.



The monologue widens into a broader critique: an analogy to religious families in 1980s/90s rural Wisconsin refusing medicine for their children, the Catholic Church and Denny Hastert abuse scandals as evidence organized religion isn't the "paragon of virtue" it claims, and a read of the Charlie Kirk/Candace Owens news cycle as a manufactured pivot meant to walk the public back toward trusting government health messaging after psyop fatigue. She closes with a direct warning to biofield and energy-work practitioners that the legal term now governing their field is "biofield therapy" under incoming neurodata law, urging them to protect their business by adapting rather than continuing to frame the work as purely spiritual — tying it back to Pentagon Directive 3009 and the coming shift from MK Ultra hearings toward manufactured consent for the IEEE 802.15.6 wireless body area network standard.



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 Biofield is anatomy, not spiritual

3:33 Eileen McCusick and biofield ISR

9:15 Betrayal after the hard road

12:05 Body area network paper trail

14:26 Under-skin surveillance mandated

18:13 MK Ultra to manufactured consent

26:00 Grifters and legal warning