A rapid-fire, single-take porch rant aimed squarely at the self-described telekinetics, empaths, and astral projectors of the internet — daring them to bring real physics to the table instead of recycled occult vocabulary.



Sabrina Wallace opens by mocking an AI-generated definition of "cybernosis" as a symptom of people coining new terminology without knowing the underlying history or academia. From there she turns to anyone claiming magic, spellcasting, or hermetic practice and asks a pointed question: where's the body area network in the human biofield? She argues every magical system — hermeticism, Wicca, mystery schools — draws from the same handful of source texts, and that modern occult language (spellcasting, ether, astral projection) is just old vocabulary standing in for provable physical variables like plasma, electromagnetic spectrum, and WBAN (wireless body area network) protocols that have been commercially available to vendors since 1995.



She reframes psychic and magical claims through her usual lens: human augmentation lets an augmented person tap into a wireless sensor network directly, while "free range" people have to do the work of expanding their own biofield manually — a physical, plasmonic process, not a magical one. She widens the callout to include atheists who resist accepting their own body is electrical, and Christians whose religious framing keeps them from engaging the same terminology. Her core complaint: terminology gets buried and reshuffled every generation while the actual engineering — under-the-skin surveillance, autonomous systems, 50 years of digital-twin development being sold as "not a new digital ID" — keeps deploying underneath the argument.



She closes with an appeal to the "excellent critical thinkers" in magic/hermetic/occult communities to step outside their comfort zone and engage the physics directly, warning that species-wide silence on deployment is what allows it to keep advancing unchallenged, before signing off with her usual "deployment matters" close.



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/