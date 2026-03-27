D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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Smart Cities for Stupid Prisoners (Technoenslavement)

Juxtaposition1 | December 14th, 2023
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Mar 27, 2026

Juxtaposition1's main site is Substack: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/?utm_campaign=profile_chips

Lab of Things: loT
There are two possible meanings for “lot platform”. One is the Lab of Things (LoT), which is a flexible platform for experimental research that uses connected devices in homes1. LoT enables easy interconnection of devices and implementation of application scenarios, using HomeOS. LoT enables easy deployment and monitoring of field studies and analysis of data from experiments. The other meaning is an inventory management software that ties the various operations together into a single platform, making the whole lot tracking process mostly automated.
The Virginia Smart Community Testbed:
Stafford, Virginia

https://vatestbed.com/

https://ostglobal.com/


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Bush_Center_for_Intelligence
https://www.concordia.net/community/jamesjones/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_L._Jones

https://jonesgroupinternational.com/


https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Stafford,+VA/Langley,+McLean,+VA/@38.8673465,-77.8619534,9z/data=!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x89b6ecf423266fb1:0x84cc6ce61f755145!2m2!1d-77.4083086!2d38.4220687!1m5!1m1!1s0x89b7ca84bc8bbf7b:0x2a45b732f0eff0e2!2m2!1d-77.1588685!2d38.9464996?entry=ttu

https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread40119/pg1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shirley_MacLaine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Beatty
http://www.whale.to/b/shirley_macclaine.html

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