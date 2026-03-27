Smart Cities for Stupid Prisoners (Technoenslavement)

Juxtaposition1's main site is Substack: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/?utm_campaign=profile_chips
Lab of Things: loT
There are two possible meanings for “lot platform”. One is the Lab of Things (LoT), which is a flexible platform for experimental research that uses connected devices in homes1. LoT enables easy interconnection of devices and implementation of application scenarios, using HomeOS. LoT enables easy deployment and monitoring of field studies and analysis of data from experiments. The other meaning is an inventory management software that ties the various operations together into a single platform, making the whole lot tracking process mostly automated.
The Virginia Smart Community Testbed:
Stafford, Virginia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Bush_Center_for_Intelligence
https://www.concordia.net/community/jamesjones/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_L._Jones
https://jonesgroupinternational.com/
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Stafford,+VA/Langley,+McLean,+VA/@38.8673465,-77.8619534,9z/data=!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x89b6ecf423266fb1:0x84cc6ce61f755145!2m2!1d-77.4083086!2d38.4220687!1m5!1m1!1s0x89b7ca84bc8bbf7b:0x2a45b732f0eff0e2!2m2!1d-77.1588685!2d38.9464996?entry=ttu
https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread40119/pg1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shirley_MacLaine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Beatty
http://www.whale.to/b/shirley_macclaine.html