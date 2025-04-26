Sleuthing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Takeover

Juxtaposition on Substack

---

Links Cited:

These people don’t exist website (refresh page for new fake AI person):

https://thispersondoesnotexist.com/

This footage does not exist in the real world | The Snail:

2073 – Official Trailer | NEON:

Oracle’s Larry Ellison says AI surveillance will ‘keep citizens on their best behavior’ because everything will be recorded and analyzed | @MorganC000 on X: https://x.com/MorganC000/status/1915659863314538859

Look who’s podcasting | Official Jon Lajoie on X: https://x.com/jonlajoiecomedy/status/1914680083815784522

---

D Booma San Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/DBoomaSan

Painfully Beautiful Truths Telegram & Chat:

https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSan

https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSanChat

D Booma San Donation Options:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=7MMPK9CDA4KRQ

https://www.givesendgo.com/dboomasanmission