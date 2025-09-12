D Mind of Booma San

Sinaloa Cartel Busts! with Mike Gill hosted by D Booma San

Friday, September 12th, 2025
D Booma San
Sep 12, 2025
***MIKE GILL GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/GDAHX?utm_source=twitter

Mike Gill State of Corruption Website: https://sites.google.com/view/mikegillstateofcorruption/home

MikeGill44 on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/MikeGill44?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m

Mike Gill on X: https://x.com/MikeGil21446788

Mike's State of Corruption NH YouTube (Packed with Evidence): https://www.youtube.com/@StateofCorruptionNH

To Support & Find all of D Booma San's Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

Link Cited:

Lalo Kills The Smugglers | Wine And Roses | Better Call Saul | Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul on YT:

DEA takedown in Franklin: 27 arrested, fentanyl pipeline traced to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel | The Economic Times:

NH Leads nation in overdoses from deadly drug fentanyl | State of Corruption NH:

Anonymous expose State of Corruption NH, Mike Gill’s evidence. Cartel Ties to Lee County FL Sheriff! | The AEGIS Alliance:

Stripping the Future Away | Mike Gill:

More than 600 arrested in multi-state Mexican drug cartel bust | WHAS11:

Guilty of Truth | State of Corruption NH:

Record $569M meth chemical bust at Port of Houston | FOX 32 Chicago:

DEA fight against Sinaloa Cartel intensifies in Arizona by Lauren Clark | FOX 10 Phoenix: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/dea-fight-against-sinaloa-cartel-intensifies-arizona

Coast Guard makes record-breaking drug bust, finds enough cocaine to kill Florida | CBS News: https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/video/coast-guard-makes-record-breaking-drug-bust-finds-enough-cocaine-to-kill-florida/

Your Going to Jail | State of Corruption NH:

Franklin Gambles – The Fever – 2 Minute Twilight Zone | 2Minute TwilightZone:

