Sin-thetic Ether to Trap Us?

And the Electromagnetic Spectrum Weapons Formed Against Us.
D Booma San
Mar 20, 2025
Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼

Links:

Saved by King Jesus YT: https://www.youtube.com/@SavedByKingJesusForever/videos

Synthetic Schizophrenia and Darpa Demons | Disclosurehub: https://rumble.com/v6czt8v-synthetic-schizophrenia-and-darpa-demons.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Sinisterstatic.com Website | Disclosurehub: https://www.thedisclosurehub.com/danger

