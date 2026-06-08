D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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green's avatar
green
1h

This is so insanely stressful but thank you for sharing your story. I'm here with you, sister

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Crystal Lane's avatar
Crystal Lane
13m

This is amazing Booma and very clear. And just the truth of what Sabrina has endured. She's a Victor but grew up a survivor and deserves the same respect all people do. And she doesn't need to prove it to anyone. Anymore 🤗🙏

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