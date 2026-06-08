A reflection on the latest Story Time video from Sabrina Wallace and the Psinergist community

If you’ve been in this community for a while, you already know the deployment data is solid. You’ve read the PDFs. You’ve sat with the white papers. You’ve watched hours of biofield education and thought, okay — she knows what she’s talking about. Scary accurate, as she would say.

But if you ever found yourself wondering *how* — how does someone get here, how do you build this kind of knowing, where does the precision come from — Sabrina answered that this week.

She called it story time. For entertainment purposes only. We know why she has to frame it that way.

I want to share what stood out to me, because I think for a lot of people who are newer to the channel, or who’ve been around but never quite had all the pieces, this video is the missing context for everything else.

The notebooks

Sabrina has been documenting her life since seventh grade. Not journaling in the way we might think of it — more like filing. Dated entries. Same stories cross-referenced years apart, in handwriting, then typed out after high school graduation in 1998, then again in therapy notes a decade later. The story doesn’t change. It can’t be reconstructed memory if you have the original notebook page to check yourself against.

That’s not how gaslighting works, and it’s not how false memory works either. That’s a primary source record.

She mentioned the emails too — AOL Messenger, ICQ, Yahoo — from the energy work and land healing she was doing in the late 90s and early 2000s. Manuals she wrote every year. She was documenting what she was experiencing with the spirit guides and the cell tower bounce points and the essence cores in real time, years before she had the technical vocabulary to explain what any of it actually was.

When the technical vocabulary finally arrived — body area networks, non-invasive N2, intrabody communication, bioelectromagnetics — it didn’t replace what she already knew. It confirmed it.

The family

I don’t think people fully appreciate the family context.

Sabrina’s father: 6921st Signals Intelligence. Third fastest Morse code-to-English translator in the world. Draft number 3 in 1969. Worldwide radar, missile defense, Project Sanguine-level infrastructure. When she says “Hey Doug, that’s Dunway Proving Grounds” on a call, she’s not being dramatic — she grew up eating dinner at tables where that was just life.

Her mother: TSSCI clearance. Both parents, Air Force. Her great uncle, the same.

She didn’t know the specifics growing up. They didn’t tell her. But she grew up watching her grandparents fall asleep standing up on the front porch — all of them, at the same moment — while she, as a five-year-old, felt the carrier wave and told it to get off her. She didn’t have the word “biomagnetism” yet. She just had the felt sense of something pushing at her body and a refusal to let it in.

Then in 2006, cleaning out her great uncle’s garage after he passed, she found it: an OSS folder, munitions manifests signed by multiple hands, a newspaper clipping from the day the Silver Bridge went down, and schematics for what she now believes were Die Glocke-related plasma and mercury propulsion work. She used the schematics as homeschool wallpaper because the engine drawings looked cool. She didn’t know what she was looking at.

She knows now.

West Virginia

After the divorce — five police reports, three states, a judge who had clearly already decided the case before he walked in — Sabrina moved to West Virginia with her daughters and her caregiver.

And then the planes started disappearing.

C-130s flying so low the tops of the pine trees were physically touching the fuselage. She and her family would watch them — and then they would vanish. Not fly away. Vanish. Trees still losing needles. House still vibrating. No plane.

It happened multiple times. The neighbors explained it like it was obvious: they go underground. The Greenbrier. The quiet zone. The phase array infrastructure that runs through the entire Appalachian corridor from Tennessee Valley Authority up through Raven Rock.

She was livid. Her words. Because she’d spent her whole life being told she was imagining things, and here were her neighbors shrugging at cloaking technology like it was a mild inconvenience.

Air Force One did it too. Different flight path. Same disappearing act. Not on flight radar.

What she is, technically

Sabrina describes herself as a non-invasive N2 — a read-only node. They could log in but they couldn’t overwrite her tissue. The hydrogel augmentation and data sets weren’t updated enough yet for write capability when she was being tested as a child. So she retained her own signal. She retained herself.

And because she retained herself, she spent her whole life being able to feel what was being directed at her body — the carrier waves, the perturbation of cellular structure, the electromagnetic targeting — and saying no. Muscle memory, she calls it. If you’ve been jammed since before age three, your nervous system learns. It becomes a natural defense response.

The involuntary pilo erection she describes during the ambulance incident in 2019 is exactly that. They had her parked over a powerful magnet at the base of the mountain. They couldn’t get an EKG reading. Three different EMTs tried. She looked the commando-adjacent guy in the eye and told him her nervous system does weird things, and he took her to the hospital and left.

She knew what he was. She knew what the jeep key on his belt meant. She knew the hand signals. She’s been reading the people running these systems her whole life — not because she studied them from the outside, but because she’s been inside it since birth.

Why the “story time” framing matters

She’s not framing this as entertainment because she doubts herself. She’s framing it that way because the moment she presents personal testimony — especially with medical records, especially with documented abuse — the trolls and the grifters weaponize it. They jump-cut it. They twist it. They send it to people who’ve never seen the full context.

The “entertainment purposes only” disclaimer is armor, not doubt.

And she’s also, I think, just tired of proving herself. She already did it. The records are out there. The Psinergists who’ve been here since 2022 watched her spend eight months going through documents on camera. She doesn’t owe the hostile newcomers a repeat performance.

Her metric is different now: the hater group is small. Loud, but small. Meanwhile she’s speaking at professional conferences. The Psinergist community that actually read the PDF and did the work — they’re still here, still learning, still building their own situational awareness.

What I keep coming back to

There’s a line near the end that I’ve been sitting with:

Sabrina said all she ever wanted to do was help people realize how wonderfully made they already are.

Not to build a following. Not to be a whistleblower or a content creator. To teach people that the thing they feel in their own nervous system is real, is anatomical, is theirs — and that they don’t need three white coats and a chatbot to validate their own lived experience of their own body.

The Rockefellers removed the anatomy from the science. Put it back under the veil of transhumanism and regenerative medicine. Repackaged the thing they took from us as something we have to earn back through compliance with their systems.

She’s been saying no to that since she was four years old and Jesus ripped a portal open to pull her out of whatever they were doing to her.

That doesn’t change. The environment changes, the sensor networks get heavier, the augmented humans get more numerous, the cognitive warfare gets more sophisticated — and she’s still here, still teaching, still saying: you are not a node on their network unless you consent to be.

Your focus determines your reality.

Joy in the face of adversity is an act of rebellion.

Mark 5:36.

If you’re new here: start with the Tech Metric PDF. You don’t need to subscribe. You don’t need to donate. Just read it.

If you’ve been here a while: share this one with someone who’s been asking how she got here. This is the answer.

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