Satanic Ritual Abuse, (Masonic Murder)

Juxtaposition1 | April 19th, 2024
Jan 17, 2026

Juxtaposition1's main channel on Substack: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com

---

Murdered young women of Military parents:
Elizabeth Short (Black Dahlia), 22
Sharon Tate, 26
Abigail Folger, 25
Diane Linkletter, 20
Catherine Colby, 24
Elizabeth Ramsey, 22
Jon Benet Ramsey, 6
Polly Klaas, 11
Nicole Bown, 35
Betty Lou Jensen, 16
Darlene Ferrin, 22
Cecilia Shepard, 22
Ashley Ellerin, 22
Rebecca Schaeffer, 21
Dominque Dunne, 22
Lindsay Pearlman, 43
August Aimes, 23
Rosemary Kennedy, 22

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/August_Ames

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lindsey_Pearlman

