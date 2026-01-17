Juxtaposition1's main channel on Substack: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com
---
Murdered young women of Military parents:
Elizabeth Short (Black Dahlia), 22
Sharon Tate, 26
Abigail Folger, 25
Diane Linkletter, 20
Catherine Colby, 24
Elizabeth Ramsey, 22
Jon Benet Ramsey, 6
Polly Klaas, 11
Nicole Bown, 35
Betty Lou Jensen, 16
Darlene Ferrin, 22
Cecilia Shepard, 22
Ashley Ellerin, 22
Rebecca Schaeffer, 21
Dominque Dunne, 22
Lindsay Pearlman, 43
August Aimes, 23
Rosemary Kennedy, 22
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/August_Ames
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lindsey_Pearlman
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Satanic Ritual Abuse, (Masonic Murder)
Juxtaposition1 | April 19th, 2024
Jan 17, 2026
Juxtaposition1's main channel on Substack: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes