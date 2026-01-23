Sabrina Wallace, Valley Girl & Biodigital Convergence

Juxtaposition1 on Substack: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/



Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



https://ko-fi.com/psinergy



~ join us for many stem cells, groovy tunes and singin w/ the orchestra! thinkin videos, biofield practice lives and general heartfire uplift with our heartfire prayer warriors ~



(or you can get a coffee mug OR you can sign up for free bc the notifications work better over there than here on odysee. You do NOT need to pay anything to get notifications bc all edumacation on lives is free=- bc every human deserves to know about their anatomy.)



https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPracticeDojo:2

free biofield practices & explanations



https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8

free archive of coffees & thinkin & other videos



https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy

FREE archive of lives and educational videos that do NOT get deleted

—

Illumination of Human Husbandry, Church Committe (1975-76)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_Committee

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Church

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_SHAMROCK

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FamilyJewels(Central_Intelligence_Agency)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_House_Select_Committee_on_Assassinations

Five Crime Families of New York:

Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese, and Lucchese

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Families

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Masseria

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvatore_Maranzano

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucky_Luciano

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gambino_crime_family

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genovese_crime_family

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bonanno_crime_family

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colombo_crime_family

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucchese_crime_family

The Chicago Outlet (Cicero):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Capone

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Nitti

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Momo_Adamo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Ricca

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Roselli

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tony_Accardo

South Florida:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meyer_Lansky

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santo_Trafficante_Jr.

New Orleans Port Authority:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos_Marcello

Los Angeles Mob:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Ardizzone

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Dragna

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bugsy_Siegel

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Hill

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mickey_Cohen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_Cohn

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbia_Pictures

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_S._Paley

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CBS

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Maheu

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Hughes

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hughes_Aircraft_Company#Hughes_Aerospace_Group

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_William_Gay