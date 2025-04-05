Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
3

Q Origins w/ Defango

April 4th, 2025
D Booma San
Apr 05, 2025
8
3
Share
Transcript

Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼

Defango linktree: https://linktr.ee/griftcast

D Booma San Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/DBoomaSan

Painfully Beautiful Truths Telegram & Chat:
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSan
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSanChat

D Booma San Donation Options:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=7MMPK9CDA4KRQ

https://www.givesendgo.com/dboomasanmission

Discussion about this video

D Mind of Booma San
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
D Booma San
Recent Episodes
John Q Simeon, Angel Ashley & D Booma San LIVE!
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 16 LIVE
  D Booma San
BOOMA STREAMA April 3rd, 2025
  D Booma San
Substack Booma Streama 1 Replay
  D Booma San
BOOMA STREAMA #3
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 15
  D Booma San
Consider the World Saved 😎
  D Booma San