Do your own research but here is the link to the Grok response to: "Do you find flaws in the following studies?" | https://grok.com/share/bGVnYWN5LWNvcHk_2d1f583a-86e9-46cd-83c8-572e19e177ee?rid=960631d9-9036-46c5-be73-d0b3d5259dbb
👆🏻 Those studies were provided to me by Matt Hazen (CEO of Masterpeace) himself.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Psinergy Firewall's Experience w/ Liars & Chaos Agents
hosted by D Booma San & recorded: Feb. 22nd, 2026
Feb 24, 2026
Do your own research but here is the link to the Grok response to: "Do you find flaws in the following studies?" | https://grok.com/share/bGVnYWN5LWNvcHk_2d1f583a-86e9-46cd-83c8-572e19e177ee?rid=960631d9-9036-46c5-be73-d0b3d5259dbb
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes