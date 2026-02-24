D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Psinergy Firewall's Experience w/ Liars & Chaos Agents

hosted by D Booma San & recorded: Feb. 22nd, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Feb 24, 2026

Do your own research but here is the link to the Grok response to: "Do you find flaws in the following studies?" | https://grok.com/share/bGVnYWN5LWNvcHk_2d1f583a-86e9-46cd-83c8-572e19e177ee?rid=960631d9-9036-46c5-be73-d0b3d5259dbb

👆🏻 Those studies were provided to me by Matt Hazen (CEO of Masterpeace) himself.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 D Booma San · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture