Psinergy Channel overview: it is electronic warfare, not witchcraft

Vintage Vault | Sabrina Wallace on YT: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwCHFHggDCGh_SilZJqnJd5Mv3wH2mg_E

thank you to those of you who are working hard to understand what is authentically happening to our people worldwide.



please consider telling the truth and buying yourself your own coffee. if you are not one of the half truth and fear promoters, please educate yourself today and do not delay, because no one is waiting on you to mentally catch up and it is warfare, not a new technology. the sensors work off of your body and telepathy, empathy and precognition are naturally inherent in human tissue and neurons are body wide. if you can barely admit the body has an electrical body part, how are you going to mentally manage hybrids or augmented humans?



intellectual acuity and emotional maturity required folks, Amen, you are smart enough and strong enough to understand.



the truth is not hard to understand, it is ugly. they stole a human body part … they did not offer a new technology.



they lied.



Mark 5:36

Amen