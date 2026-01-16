Juxtaposition1 on Substack: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/?utm_campaign=profile_chips
join us for many stem cells, groovy tunes and singin w/ the orchestra! thinkin videos, biofield practice lives and general heartfire uplift with our heartfire prayer warriors
all edumacation on lives is free=- bc every human deserves to know about their anatomy.
free biofield practices & explanations
free archive of coffees & thinkin & other videos
FREE archive of lives and educational videos
Biodigital Convergence
Trans humanity
Post Humanity
Metaverse
Net-Centric Warfare
MIT, UC Systems, LLNL, RAND, SRI, DOE, DARPA, DOD, NATO, Swiss Bank Authority
MESH Networks
Smart Dusk
Dust Networks
Machine to Machine
Machine to Person
Person to Person to Machine
Augmented for 6G
Nodes on the Network
The Internet of Everything
Tecno-enslavement pacification and control
Psinergist Sabrina Wallace | Biodigital Convergence w/ Juxtaposition1
