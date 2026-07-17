A records-first look at Phil Godlewski — the QAnon livestreamer who sued the victim of his own crime for defamation. The court found her affidavit undeniably true, granted her summary judgment on assault and battery, and his own guilty plea now bars him from denying the messages that prove it. And while he was telling a jury pool the newspaper ruined his career as a realtor, the record shows the state had already taken his license — over a fraud he pled guilty to nine days after the column ran.

By Dorian Russell | D Booma San

UPDATE — July 16, 2026. The day before this article published, the day-before docket check caught the record moving — twice.

In the 2010 criminal case: on July 15, 2026, the court entered an “Order Granting Petition for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief” (Barrasse, J., CP-35-CR-0002613-2010). [Tier 1 — docket entry] The order’s contents are not yet public. A PCRA grant can mean several different things — from resentencing to vacating the plea — so this piece does not guess.

In the civil case he filed against her: the docket shows his application to certify the April 17, 2025 order for appeal was DENIED on December 19, 2025 (Nealon, J.) — and that DuBorgel petitioned on January 8, 2026 for injunctive relief and to compel production of additional text messages, a petition heard March 4 and followed by a 13-page Memorandum and Order entered June 3, 2026 — the docket’s last entry — whose contents this piece has not yet pulled. [Tier 1 — docket entries; the certification application identified per 2025 PA Super 283]

What is already true either way: every ruling described below was made on the record as it stood when the courts made them. Full analysis of both orders follows as soon as they are pulled.

How to read this piece

I grade every claim by where the evidence sits, and I keep the tiers visible on purpose. The whole point of this channel is that the receipts have to survive being checked — including by me.

• Tier 1 — COURT RECORD. Filed opinions, orders, dockets, judgments, statutes. Adjudicated or on the face of the court’s own writing.

• Tier 2 — DOCUMENTARY. Filed briefs, motions, and their exhibits. Of record — but a party’s assertion, not a court’s finding.

• Tier 3 — REPORTED. Reported but not yet matched to a primary document. Treated as a claim and labeled as one.

Version 9 · locked 07/16/2026.

The short version

Phil Godlewski — the QAnon livestreamer a lot of well-meaning people still follow — dragged the victim of his own crime into court for defamation after she signed a sworn statement about their relationship.

He lost. And not on a technicality. The judge threw out his claim, found the statements in her affidavit “undeniably true,” and ruled that because of his own guilty plea, Godlewski cannot deny the existence and validity of the text messages — the messages that admit the sexual relationship. Then the court handed his victim a win on her own counterclaims against him for assault and battery. Liability is established. Only damages remain. [Tier 1]

He is underwater in both of his lawsuits. And the record contains a second criminal conviction that quietly demolishes the damages theory of the first one.

The crime he pled to

Before the lawsuits, let’s lock down the one fact none of the noise can spin away — because it doesn’t come from me, from a reporter, or from an anonymous tip. It came out of Godlewski’s own mouth, under oath, in a Pennsylvania courtroom.

• Case: Commonwealth v. Godlewski, No. 10 CR 2613, Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas. [Tier 1]

• Charge pled to: Corruption of Minors, 18 Pa. C.S. § 6301(a)(1). [Tier 1]

• The plea-down: Following plea negotiations, the Commonwealth filed an amended criminal information charging a single count, on the factual basis that he “did repeatedly have inappropriate text [m]essages and contact with a minor.” [Tier 1]

• The colloquy: November 12, 2010, before Judge Vito P. Geroulo. [Tier 1]

• Sentence: 3 to 23 months of home confinement, and prohibited from having any contact with Ms. DuBorgel during his supervision. Imposed July 11, 2011. [Tier 1 — Kelly op.; docket, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010]

• Why eight months sit between the colloquy and the sentence — and it is not just the pre-sentence investigation. The judge did defer sentencing for a PSI; that’s in the colloquy above. But the docket shows a chapter the opinions never mention: on February 4, 2011, Godlewski moved to withdraw the guilty plea. On March 2, 2011, Judge Geroulo granted the withdrawal and the case went back toward trial — and by March 16, 2011, the docket status returns to awaiting sentencing. On July 11, 2011 he was sentenced on the same single count, and the other seven counts were nolle prossed — formally dropped. The docket contains no separate entry recording a second plea, so I am not going to narrate mechanics the entries don’t show; what the record does show is that the disposition of record remains the guilty plea, and the colloquy of record remains November 12, 2010 — it is the very transcript filed into this docket in September 2024, in the middle of his civil litigation. He tried to take the plea back. It is still the plea that stands. [Tier 1 — docket entries, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010 pp. 3–6]

• After sentencing: ordered into the county house-arrest program on July 26, 2011; the docket records “Release of Prisoner” on October 31, 2011; probation terminated August 13, 2013. [Tier 1 — docket entries]

The exchange itself

From the guilty plea transcript, quoted by the trial court and reproduced by the Superior Court:

JUDGE GEROULO: And you admit that between January of ‘08 and July of 2010, you engaged in the conduct just described by the District Attorney?

[GODLEWSKI]: Yes, your Honor.

JUDGE GEROULO: Alright, we’ll accept the guilty plea, we’ll defer the imposition of sentence pending the pre-sentence investigation.

[Tier 1 — N.T. Guilty Plea 11/12/10 at 5, quoted in the Kelly opinion]

What was originally on the table

Here’s the part conveniently left out by anyone waving this off as “just corruption of minors.” That was the plea-down. In Judge Gibbons’s own words:

“…the original criminal complaint against Godlewski charged him with Statutory Sexual Assault, 18 Pa. C.S. § 3122.1, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, 18 Pa. C.S. § 3123(a)(7), Aggravated Indecent Assault, 18 Pa. C.S. § 3125(a)(8), Indecent Assault, 18 Pa. C.S. § 3126(a)(8), and the offense which Godlewski later pled guilty to, Corruption of Minors, 18 Pa. C.S. § 6301(a)(1).”

[Tier 1 — Gibbons memorandum, Apr. 17, 2025, at 17]

The label sounds a whole lot smaller than what was originally charged.

And the Gibbons quote is the court’s summary — the docket itself lists eight original counts, every one of them, with their dispositions. Here is the full sheet, so nobody can say I trimmed it in either direction:

[Tier 1 — docket, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010, p. 2–3. Bail: $250,000, set July 10, 2010.]

Seven counts dropped, one plea. That is what a plea-down looks like on paper — including a charge of intimidating a witness or victim, § 4952(a)(2), sitting in the original complaint of a case whose civil sequel would one day feature filed text messages to that same victim about a “financial windfall.” Charged, never proven, formally dropped — the tier column above is doing its job. But it was on the table in 2010.

The victim, and the ages

The victim — “B.D.” in press accounts — is Brienna DuBorgel. I name her because the Superior Court itself explains why her name is public: although the name of a minor victim is ordinarily not disclosed, “in this case, the victim voluntarily identified herself and provided affidavits,” and — read this part twice — “Appellant identified Ms. DuBorgel by name in a civil action he initiated against her.” He put her name in a public caption first. [Tier 1 — Kelly op. at 5 n.3]

On the ages, the record contains a spread, and I’m going to show you all of it rather than pick the number that sounds worst:

Under 16 either way — and under 16 is the fact the rulings turn on. When I need one number, I use the court’s: Judge Gibbons ruled on a 27 and 15 framing. [Tier 1]

The docket adds the anchor that reconciles most of the spread: his date of birth, June 26, 1983 — on both criminal docket sheets. Run the math: 25 when the affidavit says it began (late 2008 / early 2009), 27 when he was arrested in July 2010. The affidavit’s “ten years older” and her motion’s “approximately 25” describe the conduct; the court’s “27” matches the arrest. Different clocks, same record. [Tier 1 — dockets, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010 and CP-35-CR-0000664-2020]

He was the baseball coach at Riverside High School, where she was a student. Press accounts wobble on the details — Rolling Stone said a 25-year-old basketball coach. The affidavit quoted in the opinions says baseball, at Riverside. Use the court framing, not the press framing. [Tier 1]

The timeline of his crimes

Two criminal cases. Two civil cases. The dates interlock — and one gap in particular does more work than anything I could write.

The nine days

Look at February 2021 again.

On February 14, 2021, Chris Kelly published a column. Godlewski sued over it, and one of his central complaints — pleaded in his verified Complaint — was that the article “impugn[ed] Godlewski’s fitness as a realtor,” that he had “made his reputation as a realtor by being trustworthy, reliable, and knowledgeable,” and that he “was terminated … because of the defamatory article.”

On February 23, 2021 — nine days later — he stood in a Pennsylvania courtroom and pled guilty to tampering with records and bad checks, admitting he had provided a fraudulent bank statement and passed a bad check for $21,789.84.

And the Superior Court records what had already happened, a year before Kelly ever typed a word:

“Following his arrest in Case No. 20 CR 664, the state real estate commission suspended Appellant’s realtor’s license.”

[Tier 1 — Kelly opinion at 7 n.4]

He blamed a newspaper for his ruined reputation as a trustworthy realtor. The state had already suspended his license — over his own fraud.

And here is how that case ended, straight off the docket. On June 22, 2021 — while his defamation suit against the newspaper was four weeks old — he was sentenced in No. 20 CR 664: one month of confinement in Lackawanna County Prison, followed by three months of house arrest, followed by 44 months of probation, with 12 more months of probation running consecutive on the bad-checks count. The confinement block on the docket reads, for that day: “Still in Custody: Yes.” He moved for reconsideration of the sentence on July 6, 2021. Denied the same day. [Tier 1 — docket, CP-35-CR-0000664-2020, pp. 1–5]

One dating note, because this piece shows its record conflicts: the Superior Court and the docket’s own transcript entry put the plea proceeding on February 23, 2021 — “Transcript of Proceedings before Hon. Michael Barrasse on February 23, 2021” — while the docket’s disposition row is dated February 22. Both dates are on the record; the proceeding transcript and the opinion carry the 23rd, and so does this piece. Eight days or nine: he was a defendant pleading guilty to fraud within days of claiming a column had defamed his trustworthiness. [Tier 1 — variance disclosed]

No. 20 CR 664 and the license suspension.

The messages

Now the messages — and this is where discernment matters. I’m not pulling these from a rumor mill or a “source.” They live in court filings, and several of them are the literal factual basis of the criminal charge he pled guilty to. I’m summarizing the graphic ones rather than reprinting them. The ones that decide these cases are right here.

1. He knew her age — and said so. From his own 2 Page Day Log, recovered in the forensic analysis and quoted in both opinions:

“Realized that you’re only 15, but quickly stopped caring.”

That single line torches any “I didn’t know” defense. [Tier 1 — Kelly opinion at 6–7; Gibbons memorandum at 15]

2. The texts were the charge. The criminal information charged that he “did repeatedly have inappropriate text [m]essages and contact with a minor.” Those messages are the corruption-of-minors count. [Tier 1]

3. What the forensics found. Cell phones and computers were seized and analyzed by Cpl. Derek Fozard of the Pennsylvania State Police and Det. Justin Leri. Investigators determined the messages “contained conversations of sexual encounters, exchanges of gifts, and a brand-new vehicle for the victim.“ I’m leaving the explicit ones summarized — but they are what the courts leaned on to find a sexual relationship existed. [Tier 1 — Affidavit of Probable Cause, quoted in the Kelly opinion at 6–7]

4. The 2022 texts — the ones most relevant to the live case. No sexual content. On May 28, 2022, while his lawsuit against the newspaper was pending, Godlewski texted the woman he had pled guilty to corrupting:

“…And there is a financial windfall here, if handled properly. That’s all I can really say through text. I don’t trust those motherfuckers and I am literally foaming at the mouth to take them down once and for all.”

The newspaper’s lawyers put it plainly in their reply brief: this was, they argued, “a depraved effort to manipulate the [victim]” and an attempt to solicit her to commit perjury.

That characterization is theirs, not a court’s. No judge has ruled on it. But the text itself is in the record, Bates-stamped ST 1468, attached as an exhibit to a filed brief. [Text: Tier 2 — Scranton Times’ Reply Brief, Mar. 19, 2024, quoting Ex. 4, ST 1468. The perjury characterization: Tier 2 — a party’s argument, not adjudicated.]

Case One — the newspaper. CLOSED. He lost.

Godlewski v. Kelly, Times Shamrock, Scranton Times, Holeva, No. 2021-CV-2195.

• Aug. 30, 2024: Judge Terrence Nealon grants the newspaper summary judgment. Judgment entered Sept. 3. [Tier 1]

• Sept. 15, 2025: The Pennsylvania Superior Court affirms. [Tier 1]

The reasoning, in the court’s own words:

“…the evidence reflects that Appellant pled guilty to sending inappropriate text messages to a minor, and in those messages, Appellant admits to his sexual relationship with a minor.”

He could not prove the statement was false — because he pled guilty, and the texts he admitted sending admit the relationship. And he could not show actual malice — a burden he took on himself, by stipulating in January 2023 that he was a public figure. [Tier 1]

One point of precision his side will raise, so I’ll raise it first: the Kelly decision is a non-precedential memorandum. It does not make law. It is, however, completely binding on him — and it affirms.

The newspaper’s own exhibit — he was told, and he did not deny it

In opposing summary judgment, Godlewski’s brief claimed Kelly “was well aware, from his text discussions with Godlewski, that Godlewski denied having had sex with DuBorgel while she was a minor.” The newspaper’s reply was blunt: “Significantly, Plaintiff’s brief contains no citation to the evidentiary record to support the assertion. That is because it did not happen.” And they attached the receipts — the complete Kelly–Godlewski text thread, filed as Exhibit “A,” Bates ST 0479–0485. [Tier 2]

Here is what that thread shows, verbatim:

February 12, 2021 — two days before the column. Kelly to Godlewski:

“I just stumbled onto your legal troubles — the underage girl and the Mariotti check thing. They speak to your credibility and will likely be in my column. Didn’t want to blindside you.”

Read that again. Both criminal cases — the corruption-of-minors plea and the fraud case, No. 20 CR 664 — put to him directly, in writing, before a word was published. The fraud case wasn’t something the record dredged up later. The columnist had it, named it, and gave him notice.

His answer, in full:

“That shows your character as a journalist. Take care Chris. You just lost all respect and credibility with me.”

No denial. An attack on the messenger. Later that same day, asked point-blank whether he was at the Capitol on January 6:

“No I wasn’t but Chris, please stop messaging me. Bringing up my past only serves you, and your company.”

He denied the Capitol — proof he knew how to deny a thing that wasn’t true. The criminal cases he called “my past.”

February 14, 2021 — the day the column ran:

“You slandered me in that article, and I’ll be suing both you personally, as well as Times Shamrock, for Libel. My attorney is Lin Wood. My 100,000+ followers are funding my legal costs.“

The lawsuit and the fundraising, announced in the same message, the same day. The man who would later plead that the column destroyed his livelihood announced on day one that his followers were bankrolling the fight — his own words, in a filed exhibit. [Tier 2 — Reply Brief Ex. “A,” ST 0484–0485]

Why this matters legally: actual malice turns on what the writer knew and believed. This exhibit shows the columnist put both cases to the subject in advance and received no denial — only “no comment,” a character attack, and my past.

One more set of entries from the same era, and I’ll give you exactly what the docket shows and nothing more. In May 2022 — a year into his suit against the newspaper — someone moved in the 2010 criminal case to intervene and obtain access to sealed court records. The Commonwealth answered on May 10. And on May 11, 2022, Godlewski — through Timothy Kolman, the same attorney signing his defamation filings — filed a Motion in Opposition and a brief opposing access. The sheet does not say what is sealed, and it does not show how the motion resolved, so neither will I. What it shows is the posture: the man publicly insisting the record vindicated him was, that same spring, in court opposing access to part of it. [Tier 1 — docket entries only, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010, p. 6]

Case Two — he sued his victim. OPEN. Going badly for him.

**Godlewski v. DuBorgel, No. 2023-CV-1354. Judge James A. Gibbons ruled on cross-motions for partial summary judgment on April 17, 2025 (order entered April 21).

The collateral estoppel story — and this is the one to get exactly right

His side will hunt this paragraph for an error. So here is the whole chain, with citations, and no shortcuts.

Step 1. In the newspaper case, on August 30, 2024, Judge Nealon wrote: “Godlewski is collaterally estopped from denying his participation in a sexual relationship with Ms. DuBorgel in 2010.”

Step 2. On September 30, 2024, Nealon corrected himself. His reconsideration opinion says the August memorandum —

“…used the wording that [Godlewski] was ‘collaterally estopped’ … the doctrine of collateral estoppel and its five elements were never cited or expressly applied in the process.“

Step 3. DuBorgel’s lawyers cited Nealon’s original line to Judge Gibbons anyway.

Step 4. Gibbons rejected it — under a section heading that reads, in the memorandum itself: “Godlewski is Not Collaterally Estopped.” He gave two independent reasons: the elements “have not been referenced nor fulfilled,” and DuBorgel waived the defense by failing to plead it in her Answer or New Matter (Pa. R. Civ. P. 1030(a), 1032(a)).

Step 5. And then the holding that actually matters:

“However, it is equally true that Godlewski cannot deny the existence and validity of the above text messages due to his entered guilty plea, and as the text messages are part of the record in the instant matter, we may consider them when ruling on the cross-motions for partial summary judgment.”

[Tier 1 — Gibbons memorandum at 14–16]

Same wall. Different bricks. He is not collaterally estopped. He is simply a man who pled guilty, and who therefore cannot stand up in a civil courtroom and say the messages that convicted him don’t exist.

The rulings

• His defamation claim — GONE. The court found no genuine issue of material fact as to the truth of DuBorgel’s affidavit. Truth is a complete defense. [Tier 1 — Gibbons at 17–18]

• His false light claim — GONE. And here is where the phrase everyone quotes actually appears: “it is impossible for DuBorgel to have acted in reckless disregard as to the falsity of the matter at hand because we find that the statements in DuBorgel’s affidavit are undeniably true.” [Tier 1 — Gibbons at 18. Note: this sentence is in the false-light analysis, not the defamation analysis.]

• Her assault & battery counterclaims — GRANTED in her favor. On his consent argument, the court’s entire response was: “We completely disagree.” A minor under 16 cannot consent; consent is further impossible where there is a power imbalance, such as a school employee and a student (18 Pa. C.S. § 3124.2(a.2)(1); consent is not a defense, § 3124.2(a.5)(1)). Not time-barred — the child-sexual-abuse limitations law applies (42 Pa. C.S. § 5533). Liability is established. Only damages remain. [Tier 1 — Gibbons at 8–9, 19–20]

• Her defamation / false light counterclaim — TO TRIAL. His “she’s a liar” livestream statements are a jury question. [Tier 1]

• Her IIED counterclaim — DISMISSED. Pennsylvania requires competent expert medical evidence of severe emotional distress; she missed the expert deadline. This is the one count Godlewski won. [Tier 1 — Gibbons at 12–13]

• Her NIED counterclaim — SURVIVES, on the zone-of-danger, impact, and special-relationship theories. [Tier 1 — Gibbons at 13–14]

The December appeal — and what really happened

Godlewski tried to appeal the April ruling immediately.

• Apr. 28, 2025 — he applies to certify the order for interlocutory appeal.

• May 7, 2025 — the trial court directs DuBorgel to respond. She does.

• June 27, 2025 — before the trial court has ruled, he files his petition in the Superior Court.

• The Superior Court orders him to show cause why the petition should not be dismissed as premature.

• He consents to the dismissal.

On December 18, 2025, the Superior Court dismissed the petition without prejudice — holding, as a matter of first impression, that a trial court “acts on” a certification application when it directs a response, so the application was never deemed denied. [Tier 1 — Godlewski v. DuBorgel, 38 MDM 2025, 2025 PA Super 283]*

Note the asymmetry: the decision he lost in the newspaper case was non-precedential. The one place he actually made Pennsylvania law is the opinion explaining why his appeal was premature. Judge Stabile joined. President Judge Emeritus Ford Elliott filed a dissenting statement.

Thirteen days earlier — the other December filing

Now put the December dates side by side, because the docket does something here that no press coverage has touched.

On December 4, 2025, two new attorneys — Timothy Andrew Bowers and Kymberley Lynne Best — entered appearances in the 2010 criminal case. On December 5, 2025, a Petition for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief was filed by Timothy M. Kolman. If those names sound familiar, they should: Kolman and Bowers are the attorneys on his civil filings — they are on the service page of the newspaper’s own Reply Brief. The civil team walked into the criminal docket. [Tier 1 — docket entries, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010 pp. 6–9; Reply Brief certificate of service]

Thirteen days later, the Superior Court dismissed his civil appeal.

Sit with the shape of that. His defamation case against the newspaper died because the courts held his own guilty plea bars him from denying the existence and validity of the text messages. His case against DuBorgel is dying the same way. So now — fifteen years after sentencing — he is attacking the plea itself. The docket shows the fight is live: an order filed December 9; the Commonwealth answered December 22, 2025; he answered and moved to amend the PCRA on January 5, 2026; the DA answered again January 13, 2026. Pending as of the docket print, July 12, 2026. I am not going to predict how a court treats a collateral attack filed a decade and a half out — the filings say what they say, and the tier column holds. But understand what is being attempted: the single fact that every court so far has treated as immovable is the fact he is now asking a court to move. [Tier 1 — docket entries]

UPDATE — July 16, 2026: On July 15, 2026, the court entered an “Order Granting Petition for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief” (Barrasse, J.). [Tier 1 — docket entry] The order’s contents are not yet public; what relief was granted is not known and is not guessed here. Full analysis when the order is pulled.

The case stays in Lackawanna County. It is not going anywhere. And the criminal docket — dormant since 2013 — is awake again.

The fairness beat

Doing this right is the whole point, and it is what separates evidence-based work from a hit piece. So here is everything in the record that helps him, or complicates the story, stated before anyone can accuse me of hiding it.

1. He was offered his say — repeatedly, on the record, before publication. This channel doesn’t do pre-publication comment requests, so it matters that the original columnist did. The filed thread shows Kelly asked for an interview on February 11, 2021 and was told “Sorry Chris, no comment.” He asked again: “I’m offering you an opportunity to bring the movement to local reporting and my consent to record the interview. How can you pass that up?” And again the next morning: “If the former, why not defend your beliefs on the record?” Godlewski refused every time — writing that anything he said would be “dissected into oblivion” and only the “crazy sounding” things would make the article. That is his stated reason, in his own words, and I’m giving it to you unedited. But the offer was real, it was repeated, and it came with consent to record. He declined the record. [Tier 2 — Reply Brief Ex. “A,” ST 0479–0482]

2. The affidavit was drafted by the other side’s lawyer. Judge Gibbons records that DuBorgel’s affidavit was “prepared by, or at the direction of, Attorney J. Timothy Hinton Jr.” — the Scranton Times’ own counsel. [Tier 1 — Gibbons at 2] His side says that makes it manufactured. The court’s answer: the statements in it are undeniably true, and his guilty plea bars him from denying the texts that prove it.

3. The affidavit also says the relationship resumed when she was an adult. The same affidavit asserts that DuBorgel resumed a sexual relationship with Godlewski in 2014–2016. [Tier 1 — Gibbons at 2, reciting Compl. ¶ 11] That is in the record, and I am not going to pretend it isn’t. It changes no law: the assault and battery ruling rests on 2008–2010, when she was a child and could not consent as a matter of law.

4. Her adult-era writings. In a brief Godlewski’s own side filed (Jan. 23, 2025), his lawyers quote text messages DuBorgel sent as an adult, on October 10, 2021, in which she pushed back on the framing that he specifically “preyed on” her. They used it to fight her emotional-distress claims. [Tier 2 — contents of his filed brief] The court upheld assault and battery anyway — because a minor cannot consent, and the standard for outrageous conduct is objective, not the victim’s later opinion of it.

5. The suicide threat is not proven. DuBorgel’s counterclaim alleges Godlewski threatened to take his own life to stop her cooperating with investigators. Judge Gibbons expressly noted she “failed to produce evidence of date, time, or method” of the alleged threat, and found her lack of evidence moot only because the rest of her claims were so well supported. [Tier 1 that the court said this; the threat itself is Tier 3.] It is an allegation the court itself flagged as unsupported, and it is graded accordingly.

6. He won one count. The IIED counterclaim was dismissed on his motion. That is a real win, and I am counting it.

The evidence ledger

Every claim, graded, anchored, and marked for what kind of statement it is. This is the table I would defend in front of a hostile reader.

Standing flags

• Live dockets — now three: No. 2023-CV-1354 (certification application denied Dec. 19, 2025; June 3, 2026 Memorandum and Order contents not yet pulled; no trial date) · CP-35-CR-0002613-2010 (the PCRA — GRANTED July 15, 2026; order contents not yet public) · CP-35-CR-0000664-2020 (early-termination motion filed 5/15/2025; no ruling visible on the sheet — supervision status not asserted). All three re-checked before every publication and every re-publication.

• Plea-date variance (No. 20 CR 664), disclosed: disposition row Feb. 22, 2021; proceeding transcript entry and Kelly opinion Feb. 23. The piece uses Feb. 23.

• Complaint-date variance (No. 20 CR 664): docket complaint date Feb. 19, 2020; the piece’s “Feb. 20” charge date follows the Kelly opinion and the docket’s bail entry. Immaterial; noted.

• Tier 3 rows: the alleged suicide threat; the unverified oral-argument line. Neither carries an on-screen claim above its tier.

• Tier 2 rows to promote: the May 28, 2022 texts and the Ex. “A” Kelly–Godlewski thread (promote on quotation in an opinion).

• Headline conflict, disclosed: this piece uses the Superior Court’s own wording — a column “entitled ‘QAnon Realtor sells rabbit holes on YouTube’” (Kelly op. at 1–2, Tier 1). Godlewski’s own brief, as quoted in the newspaper’s Reply Brief (p. 1), called the headline “QAnon Realtor has a deal for gullible” — likely a print-versus-online headline variant. Both are of record; the opinion’s wording controls here.

• Open records requests: the Criminal Information in No. 10 CR 2613 — would resolve the Nov. 8 vs. Nov. 16, 2010 filing-date conflict between the two opinions, and pin the ages. The Ford Elliott dissenting statement in 38 MDM 2025.

• Known conflicts in the record, disclosed not resolved: Information date (Kelly op.: Nov. 8, 2010 / Gibbons: Nov. 16, 2010). One text’s date (Kelly op.: 2/25/10 / Gibbons: 2/23/2010). The Kelly opinion also contains two apparent scrivener’s errors — “10 CR 2631” and a “July 9, 2020“ that must be 2010.

The bottom line

There it is — the documented record, start to finish. No military contacts, no inside sources, no fantastical claims. Just filings, rulings, and a man’s own guilty pleas.

Whatever Phil Godlewski tells his audience he is, this is what the courts of Pennsylvania say he is. He pled guilty to corrupting a minor. He pled guilty to fraud. He sued a newspaper for saying so, and lost. He sued his victim for saying so, and lost worse — and she now has an established liability finding against him for assault and battery, with only damages left to argue.

I will update when the contents of the PCRA order land — what relief was granted is now the live question — when the June 3, 2026 Memorandum and Order is pulled, when the damages phase or a trial date lands, and if any appeal reaches the Superior Court — and I will move each claim up or down the tiers as the documents land.

Verify everything. Discernment is everything.

Sources

Primary — court records (Tier 1)

1. PA Superior Court, Godlewski v. Kelly (J-A11019-25), filed Sept. 15, 2025 — affirms judgment for the newspaper; quotes the guilty plea, the colloquy, the sentence, the text messages, and No. 20 CR 664 at footnote 4.

J A11019 25m 106508118326792157 (1) 213KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2. Judge Gibbons’s Memorandum, Godlewski v. DuBorgel, No. 2023-CV-1354, Apr. 17, 2025 — the summary-judgment ruling. Collateral estoppel, “undeniably true,” assault & battery.

20250417 Phil Godlewski Vs Duborgel Memorandum Of Judge Gibbons Pdf5899 Searchable 494KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

3. PA Superior Court, Godlewski v. DuBorgel (38 MDM 2025; 2025 PA Super 283), filed Dec. 18, 2025 — dismisses the interlocutory appeal without prejudice; Ford Elliott, P.J.E., dissenting.

2025 38 Mdm 2025 118KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

4. Criminal docket sheet, Commonwealth v. Godlewski, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010 (Lackawanna Cty.), printed July 12, 2026 — the eight original counts, bail, the plea-withdrawal entries, the 2022 sealed-records fight, and the PCRA (pending as of that print).

20110711 Comm V Godlewski Cp 35 Cr 0002613 2010 Docket Sheet 86KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

5. Criminal docket sheet, Commonwealth v. Godlewski, CP-35-CR-0000664-2020 (Lackawanna Cty.), printed July 12, 2026 — the full sentence structure, confinement record, and post-sentence motions.

20210622 Comm V Godlewski Cp 35 Cr 0000664 2020 Docket Sheet 78.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

6. Criminal docket sheet, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010, re-printed July 16, 2026 (day-before check) — the July 15, 2026 entry: “Order Granting Petition for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief.”

20260716 Comm V Godlewski Cp 35 Cr 0002613 2010 Docket Sheet A3 88.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

7. Civil Case Detail Report, Godlewski v. DuBorgel, No. 2023-CV-1354 (Lackawanna Cty. Clerk of Judicial Records), printed July 16, 2026 — the Dec. 19, 2025 denial entry, the Jan. 8, 2026 petition and motion to compel, and the June 3, 2026 Memorandum and Order entry.

20260716 Godlewski V Duborgel 2023 Cv 1354 Case Detail Report A3 238KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Primary — filed briefs and motions (Tier 2)

8. Scranton Times’ Reply Brief, No. 2021-CV-2195, Mar. 19, 2024 — contains the May 28, 2022 text messages at Bates ST 1468–1469, and, as Exhibit “A” (ST 0479–0485), the complete February 2021 Kelly–Godlewski text thread: the pre-publication notice, the interview offers, the non-denial, and the funding admission.

20240319 Phil Godlewski Vs Scranton Times Defendants Reply Brief To Pls Brief In Opposition To Defts Motion For Summary Judgment Pdf2665 Searchable 1.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

9. DuBorgel’s Motion for Partial Summary Judgment, Oct. 31, 2024.

10. Godlewski’s Brief in Support of Motion for Partial Judgment on the Pleadings, Jan. 23, 2025 — the caveat document.

11. Lackawanna County document archive — for pulling any filing directly by case number.

Note on the archive host: it hosts genuine filed court PDFs, and it is also an openly anti-Godlewski community site. Cite the documents, not the site’s framing. Every quotation in this piece is taken from the filed document itself, not from the site’s commentary.

Secondary — press (corroborating, Tier 3)

Rolling Stone · The Daily Beast · Jezebel · Raw Story. Used for context only. No claim in this piece rests on a press source, and where press and record conflict, the record wins.

Verification standard: every claim about the convictions, the rulings, and the legal status is tied to a court record. Explicit content involving the minor is summarized, not reproduced. No pre-publication comment was requested and none is represented.

Dorian Russell | D Booma San

Alt-Media Crime Watch — On the Record · evidence-based, graded on screen. Sources above and in the video description.