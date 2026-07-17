SOURCES — PLED GUILTY: PHIL GODLEWSKI, ON THE RECORD (Ep 2)

Every claim graded on screen: TIER 1 COURT RECORD · TIER 2 DOCUMENTARY · TIER 3 REPORTED.

Full evidence ledger + self-hosted source PDFs in the companion article:

https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/pled-guilty-phil-godlewski-on-the

COURT RECORDS (TIER 1)

PA Superior Court, Godlewski v. Kelly, J-A11019-25 (No. 1440 MDA 2024), filed Sept. 15, 2025 — search “1440 MDA 2024”:

https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/CaseSearch

Gibbons memorandum, Godlewski v. DuBorgel, No. 2023-CV-1354 (Lackawanna Co.), Apr. 17, 2025 — attached to the article; county filings by case number.

PA Superior Court, Godlewski v. DuBorgel, 38 MDM 2025 (2025 PA Super 283), Dec. 18, 2025 — search “38 MDM 2025”:

https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/CaseSearch

Criminal docket, Commonwealth v. Godlewski, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010 (printed 7/12/2026) — search the docket number:

https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/CaseSearch

Criminal docket, Commonwealth v. Godlewski, CP-35-CR-0000664-2020 (printed 7/12/2026) — search the docket number:

https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/CaseSearch

Criminal docket, CP-35-CR-0002613-2010, RE-PRINTED 7/16/2026 — the July 15, 2026 entry: “Order Granting Petition for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief”:

https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/CaseSearch

Civil Case Detail Report, Godlewski v. DuBorgel, No. 2023-CV-1354 (printed 7/16/2026) — certification denied 12/19/2025; June 3, 2026 Memorandum and Order:

https://www.lpa-homes.org/LPA_Public_Inquiries/Views/LPA_Views/LPAXX01D.aspx

FILED BRIEFS & MOTIONS (TIER 2)

Scranton Times’ Reply Brief, No. 2021-CV-2195, Mar. 19, 2024 (texts at ST 1468; Ex. “A” ST 0479–0485) — attached to the article.

DuBorgel’s Motion for Partial Summary Judgment, No. 2023-CV-1354, Oct. 31, 2024 — by case number.

Godlewski’s Brief ISO Motion for Partial Judgment on the Pleadings, No. 2023-CV-1354, Jan. 23, 2025 — by case number.

STATUTES (official text — navigate by section number)

18 Pa. C.S. § 6301(a)(1) · § 4104(a) · § 4105(a)(1) · §§ 3122.1, 3123(a)(7), 3125(a)(8), 3126(a)(8), 6318(a)(1), 4952(a)(2), 7512(a) · § 3124.2 · 42 Pa. C.S. §§ 5533, 5524

https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/LI/consCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&ttl=18

https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/LI/consCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&ttl=42

IMAGE CREDIT

Subject photo: still from Phil Godlewski’s own Rumble channel (”Phil Godlewski 2.0,” June 2026):

https://rumble.com/v7bdkuy-minsk-experience-atom-is-being-built.html

All document images rendered directly from the court records above.

Dorian Russell | D Booma San

https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

D BOOMA SAN • ALT-MEDIA CRIME WATCH • ON THE RECORD

UPDATE (July 16): The day-before-upload docket check caught the record moving. July 15: an Order GRANTING Godlewski’s PCRA petition in the 2010 criminal case (contents not yet public). And the civil docket shows his application to certify the April 2025 order for appeal was DENIED Dec. 19, 2025, followed by a 13-page Memorandum and Order entered June 3, 2026 after DuBorgel’s petition to compel additional text messages — contents being pulled now. On-screen update card at 20:07. Full analysis coming. This is what “I’ll update as the documents land” looks like.