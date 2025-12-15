D Mind of Booma San

Paytriot Disinformation Doctors Exposed!

D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Dec 15, 2025

Please Note: I believe this woman goes by the name, Lala. I do not know if she is still podcasting or creating decodes anywhere. She seems to lean towards supporting Trump at this time. I personally do not support Trump anymore. These decodes are valuable nonetheless imo. Thank you.

