Paranormal Discussion Pt 2 on Booma Community Streama #46

D Booma San hosts Part 2 of BOOMA COMMUNITY STREAMA #46's paranormal roundtable — Bell Witch folklore, hat man/shadow man sleep paralysis, and the community's tech-vs-spirit lens.



Booma, Charley, Heather, Crystal, and first-timer Monica open with roll call and banter, then dive into ghost stories: a Hatfield-family house with unexplained pounding, a recurring apparition asking directions to Cedar Hill, and a deep dive into the Bell Witch of Adams, Tennessee. The group then runs an EMF/fungus/frequency lens over their own experiences — hat man and shadow man encounters, sleep paralysis with bruises, a whistling figure stalker through a grocery store — debating how much is spiritual versus tech (blinds shaking near a particle accelerator, Slender Man flyers, phone glitches while posting about biodigital convergence), with Charles Bonet syndrome raised as a medical counter-explanation.



The back half turns overtly spiritual — demonic faces at the window, Psalm 91 as protection, drugs/alcohol as "portals," and fear framed as a lower frequency and energy-harvesting tool. A theology stretch covers Enoch, ancient AI's biblical precedent, and how the group found Sabrina's work and the "sentient system" framework, closing on Hollywood Hills weirdness, shamanism debates, and gratitude for the community.



Chapters:

0:00 Welcome & roll call: Monica's first stream

2:13 Booma dolls Zoom bit & "Miss Cajones"

5:31 Sledgehammer pounding, Ouija board & haunted homes

13:57 Dad's Hatfield house & the lady asking for Cedar Hill

17:13 Hatfield-McCoy feud & the apparition's Victorian dress

20:45 Andrew Jackson's Bell Witch investigation

22:10 8th grade Bell Witch Caves VCR incident

23:58 Bell Witch history, exorcism & the movies

31:29 EMF, fungus & frequency as the "real" paranormal

33:26 Bird Box tangent & the NSFW "feather" bit

40:36 Splat-pack horror talk & the handprint legends

49:07 Heather's ghost stories: translucent man to goth figure

56:11 Whistling man in black stalks the grocery store

1:01:00 Hat man/shadow man dreams & sleep paralysis bruises

1:06:52 Slender-man closet entity & husband's job-site encounter

1:09:53 Tech, not paranormal? Flyers & phone glitches

1:15:01 QR code sighting, childhood entity & sky penny

1:19:09 Men in black, accelerator blinds & Close Encounters

1:30:39 Charles Bonet syndrome & "say hi, Uncle Jerry"

1:36:28 Demonic faces at the window & Psalm 91

1:39:44 Drugs/alcohol as "portals"; fear as low frequency

1:47:54 Hormones, sleep paralysis & a Savannah encounter

1:52:33 Dusty the dog's disappearance & fear as energy harvesting

2:00:30 DUMBs, holograms, Atlantis & Tartaria

2:07:12 Gnostics, Sitchin & a haunted-house suicide story

2:14:08 Sensitive kids & HEB parking lot weirdness

2:24:18 Enoch, dimensions & "love one another"

2:32:24 "Best Life Now" & prophecy gatekeeping

2:45:29 Discovering Sabrina & "the sentient system"

2:52:13 "Demonic and electronic" energy & NSFW callback

2:58:00 Free will, self-censorship & "glowie" infiltrators

3:04:09 Night terrors, black-smoke dreams & Hollywood Hills

3:12:30 Frequency, perception & psychedelic "bad trips"

3:18:07 Real shamans, ayahuasca & Moses' law

3:36:34 Ancient AI, objective truth & idolatry

3:49:32 Seeking real Christian community

3:55:25 Gratitude, beads & sign-off

In the Booma Community ~ Sharing is Caring

Mr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW

Hillbilly Heart: Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hillbillyheart217

Crystal: Healtastic Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HEALTASTIC

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Jennifer’s Etsy (Chris 67’s Wife): https://www.etsy.com/shop/butterythangsco/?etsrc=sdt

Ozark Trooper’s Children’s Book (Annie Conn): Trooper Tales: Sticks Sticks and More Sticks | Trooper loves to play, and every day is an adventure filled with running, fetching, and discovering the perfect stick. His boundless energy and joyful spirit turn simple moments into playful fun that young readers will love. https://www.amazon.com/Trooper-Tales-Sticks-More/dp/B0GNM67PWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1R5LOC1WKP6TP&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SpNdJSJ5aqp2XOLh50ds0UDuKktWHv1j-SA0H3th84XGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.LqQ0xr48DrqVvNPzVZ2_5CHC6b5R4M3fdcIjdQ_JxTQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Trooper+Tales%3A+Sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+sticks&qid=1772038878&sprefix=trooper+tales+sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+stic%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-1

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