LINKS -
https://iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_1_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf
https://www.darpa.mil/news/2021/synthetic-biomanufacturing-transition
https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf
SOCIALS -
https://www.instagram.com/brainsandbabes/
https://rumble.com/c/c-6473769
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lQAySPNwt294/
https://odysee.com/@brainsandbabes:6
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Painfully Beautiful Productions Introduces EPISODE 69 - BioDigital Convergence
by Brains & Babes
Dec 27, 2025
LINKS -
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed