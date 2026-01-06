D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

P2731 IEEE BCI ~ update on BCI Terminology

Sabrina Wallace | Jan. 6th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jan 06, 2026

Source Link: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8/P2731-IEEE-BCI---update-on-BCI-Terminology-%28%29:9?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy

---

https://sagroups.ieee.org/2731/?fbclid=IwY2xjawPJL5lleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFxbWRrbGVPeWlwbkFNRXlqc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHsrL1csOUrx13RLFaWkM9jOtwy6f39ulBLXbDoAWldM0XQbvw4wJE9VJaKXE_aem_EJJ77oaarwJMag5uKYXtiw

.
https://www.embs.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/19_09_Graz19-Bianchi..pdf

.

https://sagroups.ieee.org/



fNIRS (Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy) uses radio frequencies (RF), specifically intensity modulation in the radio frequency (typically around 100 MHz) range, in its Frequency Domain (FD-fNIRS) technique to measure brain activity by analyzing how light scatters and gets absorbed by hemoglobin, providing more detail than continuous-wave (CW) fNIRS by detecting phase shift and amplitude attenuation to better separate absorption from scattering, helping to reduce noise and understand hemodynamic changes.
.
hemodynamic changes
brain connectome
fMRI (functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging) BCI signal acquisition measures brain activity by detecting the Blood-Oxygen-Level-Dependent (BOLD) signal, a proxy for neural activity, using powerful magnets and radio waves, offering high spatial resolution but slower temporal response than EEG, capturing metabolic changes related to thought or intent within a specialized scanner environment for closed-loop neurofeedback systems.
.

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/



bci closed loop ml



Best Brain Devices for 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 D Booma San · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture