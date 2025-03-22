Playback speed
Opening the Pandora’s Box from the Inside

with Patrick Mockridge & Dorian | D Booma San
D Booma San
Mar 22, 2025
Important Links:

Mike Gill Evidence | ardrive: https://app.ardrive.io/#/drives/28d50534-4bfd-4458-a2b3-ffbd6e4626d2/folders/50988a47-cf19-4272-82d8-b6547091d09e

Patrick Mockridge’s Substack: Technology Truth

The Mike Gill and Michelle Moore Archive on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MikeGillMichelleMooreArchive:9

Mike Gill & Qrash Rumble Channel | MikeGill44: https://rumble.com/user/MikeGill44

*Qrash templates for an investigation: https://app.ardrive.io/#/drives/f846a7a1-d33b-45df-9373-b9d780b27048/folders/5d5e7db1-36c8-42e2-9995-f2bfc75d5fbe

D Mind of Booma San
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
