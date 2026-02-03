Not a God of Confusion Ep. 3

Episode 3 of this Not a God of Confusion series focuses on Reason. D Booma San shares further on his own testimony of coming from drug and alcohol addiction including his work in Youth Corrections and his reasons for returning to Faith.

This episode confronts the facts that sincerity isn’t going to necessarily persuade someone and therefore explores further “reason” to take Jesus Christ seriously. DBS directly approaches the ideas some in the “truth movement” push concerning the Bible being changed, altered and manipulated by Constantine and the council of Nicea.

Although there are endless arguments and questions ~ there are also Infinite Reasons to pursue Truth above all!

Click the following image to go to other episodes in this playlist on D Mind of Booma San YouTube:

Links Cited:

Dopesick ~ Dr. Finnix: ‘You sell poison, Billy’ | NoPlot:

The Biblical Canon Was Not Determined By the Council of Nicea ~ @makelan: https://youtube.com/shorts/lFJC6nNn0j4?si=dvu8t5J_tFoIs0Nb

What do YOU sincerely believe? | @ColdCaseChristianity: https://youtube.com/shorts/-mmCKRt2vb0?si=S0dzhbl1EnxrpaIs

About J. Warner Wallace | Cold Case Christianity: https://coldcasechristianity.com/j-warner-wallace-christian-apologist-and-author/

How The Ante-Nicene Church Fathers Preserved The Eyewitness Gospel Accounts | Cold Case Christianity: https://coldcasechristianity.com/writings/how-the-ante-nicene-church-fathers-preserved-the-eyewitness-gospel-accounts/

Symbolism will be their downfall | Timeless Pat on X:

Symbolism will be their downfall | @lonetraveler111:

Matt Redman ~ 10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord):