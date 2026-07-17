Sabrina Wallace opens with a live "parlor trick" neuroscience demo -- voluntary piloerection, the interstitium/fascia connective tissue, and the piezoelectric piloerector muscles she teaches in her workshops -- drawing a sharp line between involuntary frisson (goosebumps from music or emotion) and voluntary parasympathetic control most people were never taught they have.



She traces that anatomy into DARPA's 2023 R&D budget line item for piloerection suppression, tied to Piezo 1 and 2 neurotransmitter research for synthetic biology and human augmentation, then widens out to biosignal metrics already logging bodies through wearables, sweat, and interstitial fluid inside buildings, banks, and vehicular ad hoc networks under longstanding Department of Transportation "digital corridor" programs. She connects that to a 2022 sighting at Nellis Air Force Base of wireless sensor network logins inside a geospatial "Golden Dome" kill box, and to this year's Sosa/Mosa quantum-sensing executive orders.



She spends the middle stretch walking through the documentation trail behind her claims -- metamaterials and "smart dust" networking, piezoelectric bone conduction across the electromagnetic spectrum, full-spectrum-dominance doctrine, and an MDPI journal citation linking piloerection suppression directly to human augmentation and remote sensing -- arguing this is documented neuroscience, not "acronym soup" or spirituality, and that the peripheral nervous system is the actual interface being logged into.



She closes on her "Psinergist" framing, pushes back hard on MK Ultra as a manufactured-consent distraction from real body-area-network history dating to the 1970s, rejects midterm-cycle flock-camera/data-center/voting-machine narratives as distractions from WBAN blockchain and a digital ID she says has existed since 2011, and ties Epstein-era trafficking, COVID-era disease surveillance, and coming Reiki/healing-touch licensure ("biofield therapy") back to the same human-augmentation research thread -- before running through her teaching schedule: a Psinergy Biofield workshop tonight in North Carolina, land healing tomorrow, Alabama next weekend, and a Psinergy Jamboree potluck/open-mic at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden, AL.



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 Intro: kids playing, the cold, and the voluntary piloerection demo

1:36 DARPA's 2023 piloerection-suppression budget and body-surveillance infrastructure

5:17 Brain-computer interfaces, metamaterials, and the MDPI human-augmentation citation

8:04 The peripheral nervous system as the real interface

10:09 Defining a "psinergist," NIH anatomy restoration, and nano wireless sensor networks

13:23 Why this anatomy was hidden -- channel premise (with an outdoor kid break)

16:29 Digital twin hospital systems, data centers, and WBAN blockchain digital ID

18:29 Project Stargate and MK Ultra reframed as body area network history

21:00 Epstein trafficking, graphene, and coming "biofield therapy" licensure

22:56 Psinergy channel philosophy and distraction narratives

25:02 Closing directive: federal register over fearmongering, TI/SRA, "nanolobotomy"

26:40 DARPA's N2/N3/N4 photonic circuits, event announcements, and closing scripture