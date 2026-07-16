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North carolina garden chat 6: human body communication bladerunner style

July 16th, 2026 | Sabrina Wallace
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D Booma San
Jul 16, 2026
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Turning the Body Into a Wire | When the human body is the communications channel, it’s hard to hack the data ~ by Shreyas Sen, Shovan Maity & Debayan Das: https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

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Sabrina Wallace opens with her Facebook profile and the commercial neuro-wearables already sold on daytime talk shows for POTS and PTSD (Sensat…

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