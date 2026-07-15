D Mind of Booma San

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North carolina garden chat 4

n2, n3, n4 some more | Sabrina Wallace
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D Booma San
Jul 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Sabrina Wallace opens by explaining why "non-invasive N2" lands with more of her audience than her usual deployment documentation, then traces the anatomy research she says was folded into military R&D as far back as 1910. She ties electrophysiology, ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), and 70 years of electronic-warfare funding into what s…

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