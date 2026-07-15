North carolina garden chat 3

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quit flock’n around substack | Sabrina Wallace
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D Booma San
Jul 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Sabrina Wallace picks apart the online "flock camera" panic, arguing that cyber-biological security already mandates human-body-only communication — no phones, no cameras — and that the journalists and creators chasing clickbait engagement on license-plate-camera coverage have no incentive to be responsible with their reporting.

She makes the case that t…

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