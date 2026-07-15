Sabrina Wallace picks her Havana Act warning back up from the garden, walking through bees and flowers at a friend's house before turning the camera on the data she says everyone keeps skipping.
She restates the core problem: the Havana Act is a 2021 law written for intelligence-community personnel, contractors, and their dependents holding clandestine c…
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havanna act data | Sabrina Wallace
Jul 15, 2026
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Sabrina Wallace picks her Havana Act warning back up from the garden, walking through bees and flowers at a friend's house before turning the camera on the data she says everyone keeps skipping.
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
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