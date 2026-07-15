D Mind of Booma San

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North carolina garden chat 2

havanna act data | Sabrina Wallace
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D Booma San
Jul 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Sabrina Wallace picks her Havana Act warning back up from the garden, walking through bees and flowers at a friend's house before turning the camera on the data she says everyone keeps skipping.

She restates the core problem: the Havana Act is a 2021 law written for intelligence-community personnel, contractors, and their dependents holding clandestine c…

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