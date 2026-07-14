North carolina garden chat 1

Sabrina Wallace breaks from her usual class-prep schedule to fire off an urgent warning: the $3 million Havana Act getting passed around online is not a lawfare win for the targeted individual community, and anyone telling people it is, is setting them up to be burned.



She argues the entire "targeted individual" framing is a decade-long cover story that lets fraudulent lawfare attorneys and content creators keep collecting donations while the actual system, body area network interfacing, load balancing, and biodigital convergence she says was physically constructed by 2017, gets waved off as an accident or an MK Ultra relic. In her telling, this isn't gang stalking or a remote control aimed at individuals; it's a healthcare and national defense infrastructure applied to every human body, cross-referencing FDA consent waivers, neurodata research out of Columbia and Cornell Law, and NATO-wide cognitive warfare that's been public for three years.



She traces the technology lineage back through DARPA math from 2022, Texas Instruments and Boeing work from 1950, and NASA technical archives from 1970, framing today's rollout as an upgrade rather than a new program. The back half is a direct warning to creators and public-facing accounts: stop promising the targeted individual community a lawsuit payout, stop pushing the resurfaced MK Ultra narrative as a distraction, and stop feeding manufactured consent, because the people still running that playbook are, in her words, about to be exposed and shut down.



She closes by naming the stakes for anyone treating this as a grift, human-to-human betrayal, harvested resources, and a direct warning to targeted individual community leadership to steer clear, before signing off with her usual blessing.

Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 Havana Act intro and the $3 million problem

1:38 Deployment isn't gang stalking, it's healthcare and defense

3:27 MK Ultra as the new distraction narrative

4:45 Neurodata laws, NATO cognitive warfare, and 70 years of cover stories

7:28 Biodigital convergence since 2017, a warning to creators

9:01 South Carolina porch chats and the photonics gap

10:15 Executive orders, machine targeting, and body area network load

12:19 DARPA math and "go live in your delusion"

13:44 Betrayal, harvested resources, and med beds

14:36 Geoengineering deflection and strategic command

16:39 Choose your battles, stay out of manufactured consent

17:27 Warning to targeted individual leadership and closing blessing