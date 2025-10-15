NanoBioSensing Ring to rule all the NBP!

NBP = nano bio particles
2017
thanks Corinne :)
https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+in+vivo+biosensing&source=web
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/General-architecture-of-an-IoMT-system-based-on-energy-harvesting-and-with-consideration_fig2_358172207
.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+the+difference+between+centralized+and+decentralized+network+architecture&source=desktop&summary=1&conversation=34b00851d931a36d46a2c7
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/IEEE-802.15.8%3A-Infrastructureless-Peer-Aware-with-Dao-Na/8fce482b1983d5641daddbfa38641e2213974e71/figure/2
.
https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/difference-between-centralization-and-decentralization/
https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420?q=cern
.
in vi·vo
/in ˈvēˌvō/
BIOLOGY
adjective
(of a process) performed or taking place in a living organism.
“in vivo studies in animals”
.
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118
.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5520645/#:~:text=Distinct%20from%20%E2%80%9Clabels%E2%80%9D%20or%20%E2%80%9C,%2C%20sensitive%2C%20reversible%20and%20biocompatible
.
.
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1890802201703965064?t=1oMQxmCG9sSRx6Tw8zUY7w&s=19
.
https://par.nsf.gov/servlets/purl/10073321
.
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
.
https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/
.
https://rumble.com/v4ytnt8-cern-maurizio-vretenar-accelerators-for-medicine-2019.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
.
The Raman effect was discovered in 1928 by Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman. Raman spectroscopy is an analytical technique that uses the Raman effect to study the chemical composition of a sample.