Lol ~ booma! you and ur substack!!

omg a lot of newer ppl have no idea how pissed off I was in the beginning when I thought the marine corps was gonna tell folks and do something different than the last 3 years of slow walking, drip dropping and allowing the public to be drug off a cliff.

Y'all crack me up with your mental health armchair assessments and I'm over it; been called crazy like cambridge too many times to give a fuck.

Judge me all you like; for me it's Jesus and I don't care what name you use; there is more beyond this time and dimension and I am to misbehave. I am NOT going to be caught up in your pathological bullshit with all these control systems whether religions, hive mind, bci, bmi whatever. I can feel my own skin and it's going to stay that way until I am not longer extant on/in this plane of existence.

Free range human ftw ! Yep it's a lot of work right now with all the noise; but it's worth every moment to remain human and not be part of the borg that apparently thinks having no emotional response is normal.

Nope. That is cognitive neuroscience inaccruate. Self control is on display every day. I was furious in that video over a specific accusation by gene decode and all his lackeys that /all/ hybridized humans should be murdered. That is disgusting when you consider codes and nodes, my own children and even myself being modified in utero. Where was MY choice? God gave me my choice and I've stayed with Him ever since. Free will, human choice and honesty are part of how I live and I don't want this continued obfuscation to steal more choice; but it will unless more education flows openly so people know what their future healthcare actually entails.

That's it - that's all - and if you come across a rape survivor who has no emotions .. bc time eases those wounds but the vulgar violence vapor never goes away; because rape is a soul violation. Murder, rape and theft are supposed to have consequences and our culture has been entertaining lawlessness for at least a decade and rewarding those who brown shirt and do what they are told.

I aim to misbehave.

As a human I refuse to speak nicely about such violence and pretend like a toddler there is change while simultaneously being sold a literal scripted political tv show from the whitehouse and congress. Industry and marketshare are where jobs and college students remain and that world is entirely removed from your movie show in dc and beyond. Therefore I can be an adult or I can curl up in a ball and run away from reality, distract and numb myself.

I don't run; I reload. Heartfire up ~ y'all make me laugh when you denigrate my attempt to defend myself. I was never part of the cisco wheeler style trafficking. I come from a variant line of employees and systems. None of us are special; all sorts of people have been tested on. We either endeavor together to support one another and figure it out or we all burn bc the controllers don't care either way.

Much love everyone,

/~brina

https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/sabrina-wallace-gene-decode-is-a

Mark 5:36

amen