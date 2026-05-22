Juxtaposition1 released a video called *Techno Enslavement, UN Agenda 2030.*

This is what he’s saying — and documents for you to consider. (Article and Sources provided by Dorian / D Booma San)

The banks have a planned economy. They have a plan for you.

Juxtaposition1’s argument is that UN Agenda 2030 is not a sustainability framework. It’s a blueprint for a planned economy managed through a global infrastructure of identity, finance, and surveillance — with the design work happening out of Geneva, Switzerland.

His specific claim, ”All decided in Geneva, Switzerland” — meaning the International Telecommunications Union, the BIS, the Red Cross, and NATO all operate out of Switzerland, a country that, by his account, finances and creates wars while remaining fully exempt from them.

That part is verifiable. The ITU is a United Nations agency based in Geneva. It sets the technical standards for global telecommunications. Right now, two of its study groups are directly relevant to what Juxtaposition1 is describing:

- [Study Group 17]

https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/studygroups/2022-2024/17/Pages/default.aspx

— security standardization, including digital identity management, authentication frameworks, and what the ITU itself calls ”Digital COVID-19 certificate frameworks.”

- [Study Group 20]

https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/studygroups/2022-2024/20/Pages/default.aspx

— IoT and smart city standardization: connected sensors, smart mobility, and interoperability standards for health-monitoring devices communicating across global networks.

These are active standard-setting bodies. Their published recommendations are what governments implement when they build national digital identity systems.

“Provide legal identity for all” — the UN’s actual commitment

In 2015, 193 countries signed [”Transforming Our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”]

https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

[Target 16.9]

https://sdgs.un.org/goals/goal16 : ”By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration.”

In September 2024, world leaders adopted the [Global Digital Compact]

https://www.un.org/techenvoy/global-digital-compact at the UN Summit of the Future — international standards for AI governance, digital infrastructure, and cross-border data systems, explicitly tied to the 2030 goals.

Juxtaposition1’s read on this language, ”You must destroy everything in order to save it. Demolish and bulldoze the earth and then recreate it in a bio-digital convergence — what they mean is human augmentation. A posthumanity world.”

“Trace, track, and target every moving creature on this planet”

Juxtaposition1 names three principal systems he sees being deployed to do this, “ultrasonic sound, photonic optogenetic light, magnetic resonance also known as EMF” — combined with “biosensors and ring cameras, smart meters, LED lights, Zigbee, Garmin systems.”

The body network layer for this has been in the Federal Register since 2014: [Medical Body Area Network]

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network

— a formally designated, spectrum-allocated framework for networks that use the human body and its surrounding space as a wireless communication medium. Public document. Not behind a paywall.

His quote on what’s being built, “They’re building the data centers as part of the prison complex — the techno enslavement prison complex — to trace, track, and target people and turn on or off their social credit, meaning money. To restrict your travel. To restrict your ability to book a hotel room. To restrict your ability to buy groceries.”

“First they want everyone to get a Real ID. Then they want everyone to be verified.”

The Real ID Act passed in 2005. Enforcement was delayed for twenty years. On May 7, 2025, [DHS began enforcing it.]

https://www.usa.gov/real-id

What it requires: state IDs must meet federal standards including biometric facial imaging and connection to the [AAMVA State-to-State verification network]

https://www.aamva.org/topics/real-id linking DMV databases nationally. A non-compliant ID no longer grants access to federal facilities or commercial air travel. That’s current enforcement, not projection.

Juxtaposition1’s framing of what comes next, “Verified is of course the next level up — which means vaccinated or eyeball recognition biometrics on file in many different databases. You’re not going to have access to your credit account, credit cards, or debit cards. You’re not going to have any ATM privileges unless you have verified Real ID, eyeball recognition, palm print, or vax status.”

His phrase for it, “Your passport to your health will open up your social credit, known as your bank account.”

“The banks decide the society that you will live in”

Seven central banks — Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank, US Federal Reserve, Sweden’s Riksbank, and the Swiss National Bank — published a [joint report with the BIS]

https://www.bis.org/publ/othp33.htm in October 2020: ”Central Bank Digital Currencies: Foundational Principles and Core Features.”

The design question that document is solving: how does a government-issued digital currency interact with identity verification and compliance requirements at the transaction level? It answers it directly — every CBDC architecture requires a ”Know Your Customer” identity linkage built into the foundation.

A 2021 BIS survey: 86% of central banks actively researching CBDCs, 60% running technology experiments. The [Atlantic Council’s CBDC tracker]

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/cbdctracker/ documents rollout across 134 countries.

Juxtaposition1 on Big Tech as part of the same planned infrastructure, “They’ve militarized every aspect of our economy in a planned way and then lied about it being a free market system. It’s never been a free market system. It’s always been planned and rigged.”

“CRISPR Therapeutics in Zug”

Juxtaposition1 names Jennifer Doudna and CRISPR Therapeutics in Zug, Switzerland as part of the molecular engineering layer, “Hyperledger systems using CRISPR therapeutics, neuromodulation — also known as molecular engineering — using ultrasonic sound, photonic optogenetic light, magnetic resonance.”

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland — the same Swiss canton associated with cryptocurrency infrastructure. The company was built on the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology for which Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Doudna runs the Innovative Genomics Institute at UC Berkeley. This is the technology Juxtaposition1 is pointing at.

“You must destroy everything in order to save it”

Juxtaposition1’s summary of the overall picture: the language used in every public document — inclusion, sustainability, universal access — describes infrastructure. The infrastructure, in his read, is a trace, track, and target system with a money layer, an identity layer, a sensor layer, and a molecular layer, all being built simultaneously and designed to interoperate.

None of the documents use the word enslavement, but Juxtaposition1 sure as hell does.

Juxtaposition1 on Substack: