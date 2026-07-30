D Booma San hosts BOOMA COMMUNITY STREAMA #49 on a Terminator theme -- and the panel’s answer is that Skynet isn’t coming, it’s already named, already built, and already running.

An all-women panel: Heather, Liz of Hillbilly Heart, Ame K, Janet, Lionessroars, and first-timers Ursula and Lisa. Heather brings the research: in Terminator 2, Skynet goes online in 1997. Somebody looks up the real one mid-stream -- a facial-recognition and surveillance network in China, called Skynet, and another in the UK using the same name.

From there it’s the hardware: China’s humanoid robot fights, a robot that kicked a child at a show, and elderly-care units that turn out to be remotely piloted -- so if it takes one and a half people to run one robot, what is this actually for?

The back half turns personal. Liz -- Hillbilly Heart -- walks through a career supervising parolees in Tennessee: the caseload she was set up to fail, four slashed tires accusation, and the day she stopped being Officer Waters. Lisa follows from the UK with Rochdale, and the judge who retired rather than take political prisoners.

It closes soft -- a biofield belly-dancing class, crocheted dolls made for whoever sparks, and why Booma built the platform at all.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro: an all-women panel, and why Terminator

4:21 Stallone, Schwarzenegger, and the story behind Rocky

10:22 Is Skynet real? China’s surveillance net, and the UK’s

13:00 Crochet dolls, a loose lizard, a sky gone white

18:11 “You can’t predict something that’s planned”

20:25 Belly dance history, and why none of them look bad

28:12 Sabrina’s commercial, and the accusations

34:20 Dolls that mean something, and a trapper’s glue traps

38:04 China’s robot fights, and the one that kicked a child

44:23 Rock’em Sock’em for real: the head comes off

48:03 Defund the police, then sell them the replacement

49:21 Uncanny valley, liquid metal, nano self-repair

56:48 Terminator as the prequel to The Matrix

1:04:15 Terminator 7’s cast, and an unplayable trailer

1:07:06 The third Neuralink patient

1:08:37 Seven sequels, and shooting for Shorts

1:16:16 Booma on wanting to make films that inspired

1:21:45 The false-prophecy Shorts, and friends waiting on Q

1:25:48 “You’re being negative, get some help”

1:31:29 The Fauci hearing from the UK: pure pantomime

1:34:29 Clones, autopen, and four thousand pardons

1:42:04 Bongino, Epstein, hearings without consequence

1:48:47 A mayor who didn’t know he was above them

1:51:40 Police who don’t know the law

1:55:07 Rochdale, and the judge who left early

1:57:41 If humans get lawfare wrong, what about AI?

2:04:34 Freemasons, uniforms, border shakedowns

2:09:37 The caseload, the audit, and four slashed tires

2:14:34 “Next time, it’ll just be redneck Liz”

2:20:28 Machines can’t understand addiction, or respect

2:25:28 A doll for whoever sparks; The Last of Us

2:30:47 Belly dance: why it looks different

2:37:57 Coins, fascia, and Biscuits doing the Macarena

2:41:13 AI at the top, load-balancing our anger

2:47:42 Saturdays, the Zoom, keeping the glowies out

2:53:02 Clogging, the Opry, and getting David to dance

3:02:41 Thank-yous, and where to find everyone

3:07:01 “She saved my sanity,” and the first MRI scanner

3:09:45 Sabrina glowing, a shout-out to Charley, closing

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In the Booma Community ~ Sharing is Caring

Mr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW

Hillbilly Heart: Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hillbillyheart217

Crystal: Healtastic Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HEALTASTIC

My father, Eugene J. Russell, just published his first book! A Thread of Time ~ The Divine Origins of the Declaration of Independence : https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-thread-of-time-the-divine-origin-of-the-declaration-of-independence?_pos=1&_psq=A+Thread+of+Time&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Jennifer’s Etsy (Chris 67’s Wife): https://www.etsy.com/shop/butterythangsco/?etsrc=sdt

Ozark Trooper’s Children’s Book (Annie Conn): Trooper Tales: Sticks Sticks and More Sticks | Trooper loves to play, and every day is an adventure filled with running, fetching, and discovering the perfect stick. His boundless energy and joyful spirit turn simple moments into playful fun that young readers will love. https://www.amazon.com/Trooper-Tales-Sticks-More/dp/B0GNM67PWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1R5LOC1WKP6TP&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SpNdJSJ5aqp2XOLh50ds0UDuKktWHv1j-SA0H3th84XGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.LqQ0xr48DrqVvNPzVZ2_5CHC6b5R4M3fdcIjdQ_JxTQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Trooper+Tales%3A+Sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+sticks&qid=1772038878&sprefix=trooper+tales+sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+stic%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-1

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